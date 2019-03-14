AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture Seats New Board Members

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture recently seated four new board members for two-year terms. They are: Katie Aikins of Arizona, state Farm Bureau Foundation representative; Kalena Bruce of Missouri, American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers representative; Kevin Daugherty of Illinois, Ag in the Classroom representative; and Denise Hymel of Louisiana, American Farm Bureau Women's Leadership representative.

Recent Foundation accomplishments include the launch of Feeding Minds Press, a children's book publishing venture; updates to the My American Farm online game platform, which educates pre-K to fifth-grade learners about agriculture in an entertaining way; and the release of the Food and Farm Facts junior edition, which answers questions children have about farming practices.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture was founded in 1967 and works to educate the non-farming public about the importance of agriculture and reconnect them through educational outreach and learning resources with the people who grow their food.