AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : American Farm Bureau Relieved that Border Will Remain Open

American Farm Bureau Relieved that Border Will Remain Open

04/04/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

The following statement may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall.

'We are relieved by the administration's announcement today that there will not be an immediate closure of our border with Mexico. That is good news for farmers and ranchers on two fronts - trade and access to agricultural workers. Our farm and ranch families continue to face an economic storm that would have become even more severe had the border been closed. Our ability to secure workers through the H-2A program is essential to many of our farmers and growers, and we continue to seek additional improvements to help our farmers secure the workforce they need to grow and harvest their crops and tend their livestock. When it comes to trade, Mexico is an essential partner and we will continue to push for congressional approval of the USMCA trade agreement.'

Contact:
 Mace Thornton
Executive Director, Communications
(202) 406-3641
macet@fb.org
Shiloh Perry
Media Relations Specialist
(202) 406-3643
shilohp@fb.org

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 20:21:04 UTC
