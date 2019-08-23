Log in
AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Another China Tariff Announcement Signals More Trouble

08/23/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

The following may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall: 'China's announcement of imposing additional tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports signals more trouble for American agriculture. Farm Bureau is currently assessing the details of this announcement, but we know continued retaliation only adds to the difficulties farm and ranch families are facing and takes the situation in the exact wrong direction.

'The U.S. exported $19.5 billion of agricultural products to China in 2017. Agricultural exports to China were reduced to $9.1 billion in 2018 because of retaliatory tariffs and exports were already down in the first half of this year by $1.3 billion.

'Continuing negotiations is the best way to restore certainty to export markets farmers and ranchers depend on. We need substantive trade agreements that ensure American agriculture can provide an abundant and safe food supply for the world's growing population.'

Contact:
 Will Rodger
Director, Policy Communications
(202) 406-3642
willr@fb.org
Shiloh Perry
Media Relations Specialist
(202) 406-3643
shilohp@fb.org

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 20:40:04 UTC
