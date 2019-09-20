AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Collaborating for the Greater Good

The American Farm Bureau Federation's Promotion & Education Committee recently collaborated with Utah Farm Bureau's Ag Promotion Committee on consumer outreach activities at the Utah State Fair. This included collecting cash donations and supplies to support Noah's Bandage Project, part of AFBF's 100-Day Centennial Challenge. The project's mission is to end childhood cancer through awareness, support and the gift of hope. Farm Bureau is helping by collecting fun, colorful bandages for children who are in the hospital, as an alternative to plain brown bandages.

Heather Lang, a Farm Bureau leader in North Dakota and member of AFBF's P&E Committee, provided a behind-the-scenes look at activities in Utah in an Instagram Story. Check out the AFBF Promotion & Education Committee's Facebook page to learn more.

The 100-day initiative kicked off Aug. 1 and runs through Nov. 8; AFBF's official centennial date is Nov. 12.