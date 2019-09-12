Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Farm Bureau Asks Congress to Pass the USMCA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:22am EDT

The following may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, who spoke at today's Rally for Passage of USMCA: 'Farm Bureau members have come to Washington, D.C., to remind our elected representatives that trade is a lifeline for tens of thousands of family farms.

'We need Congress to pass the USMCA trade agreement to bring certainty to our already-positive trade relationship with our closest neighbors and build on that relationship with new opportunities and commitments. The benefits of the USMCA are clear. Estimates indicate we will gain more than $2 billion in additional farm exports and $65 billion in gross domestic product once the agreement is in place.

'The farm economy is reeling from the trade war combined with weather challenges and six years of lower farm income. Farmers want and need a better trade outlook and passing USMCA is a great step forward. Thank you to the members of the House Agriculture Committee, including Chairman Peterson and Ranking Member Conaway, for their support and their participation in today's Rally for USMCA. We look forward to working with them and others in Congress to get the deal passed.'

Return to Newsroom

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aStatement from the ECB following policy meeting
RE
11:43aPost-ECB market rally fades as doubts emerge over stimulus impact
RE
11:43aDraghi comments at ECB press conference
RE
11:43aECB action, hit by Trump as 'hurting U.S. exports,' ups pressure on Fed
RE
11:43aDraghi ties Lagarde's hands with promise of indefinite stimulus
RE
11:43aDraghi ties Lagarde's hands with promise of indefinite stimulus
RE
11:42aCFA CANADIAN FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURE : RBC report “Farmer 4.0” identifies Canadian agriculture sector as having massive potential growth
PU
11:42aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : July 2019 Freight Transportation Services Index (TSI)
PU
11:39aIMF continuing talks with Argentina, focus on stabilising economy
RE
11:39aWall Street gains on easing trade concerns, euro zone stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOUYGUES : BOUYGUES : Sells 13% Stake in Alstom for EUR1.08 Billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group