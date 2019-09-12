AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Farm Bureau Asks Congress to Pass the USMCA

The following may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, who spoke at today's Rally for Passage of USMCA: 'Farm Bureau members have come to Washington, D.C., to remind our elected representatives that trade is a lifeline for tens of thousands of family farms.

'We need Congress to pass the USMCA trade agreement to bring certainty to our already-positive trade relationship with our closest neighbors and build on that relationship with new opportunities and commitments. The benefits of the USMCA are clear. Estimates indicate we will gain more than $2 billion in additional farm exports and $65 billion in gross domestic product once the agreement is in place.

'The farm economy is reeling from the trade war combined with weather challenges and six years of lower farm income. Farmers want and need a better trade outlook and passing USMCA is a great step forward. Thank you to the members of the House Agriculture Committee, including Chairman Peterson and Ranking Member Conaway, for their support and their participation in today's Rally for USMCA. We look forward to working with them and others in Congress to get the deal passed.'