Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Farmers Need Better Tax Law ASAP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

Smith: The Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2019 would bring an early end to important but temporary estate tax exemptions. Pat Wolff, American Farm Bureau senior director of congressional relations, says that's not good news for American farmers.

Wolff: Legislation that's moving through the House would roll that higher exemption back three years early. That's bad news for farmers and ranchers. First of all, more farms will be over the exemption and have to pay the estate tax, and more and more farms will have to spend money on estate tax planning because they don't know what the exemption's going to be and when it's going to change.

Smith: Farm Bureau also wants reinstatement of an expired renewable energy tax credit that once supported biodiesel production. Wolff says the credit is important for America's soybean farmers.

Wolff: The fact that Congress has let the biodiesel tax credit expire, it's been gone for over a year now, is really hurting the biodiesel industry. Farmers need markets for their products and biodiesel can provide that, and Congress needs to get on the move and reinstate tax incentives for biodiesel production.

Smith: Wolff says farmers and ranchers need short line railroads to get their products to market and the supplies they need. Farm Bureau supports tax incentives for the railways.

Wolff: The short line rail line credit was a credit to short line railroads so that they could maintain their tracks. If the tracks fall apart, the trains can't run, and farmers lose their access to market.

Smith: Chad Smith, Washington.

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 19:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05pMARCELLUS SHALE COALITION : Natural Gas Impact Tax Generates $251+ Million in 2018
PU
03:57pArgentine presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez takes aim at IMF deal
RE
03:50pOil edges higher ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
03:50pSBE SMALL BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP COUNCIL : Council's Kerrigan Comments on G-20 Meeting
PU
03:48pOil edges higher ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
03:48pOil edges higher ahead of G20, OPEC meeting
RE
03:47pFrance's Orange to sell remaining stake in BT
RE
03:45pAlberta eases oil production curtailments for August
RE
03:45pPutin says oil output deal helped stabilise world markets
RE
03:45pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farmers Need Better Tax Law ASAP
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About