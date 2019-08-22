AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Farmers Need More Agreements like Mexican Tomato Deal

The following can be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall: 'The U.S. and Mexico recently concluded an agreement that should give tomato farmers much needed stability in the coming years. Other crops, however, haven't received such relief, so other farmers struggle to keep up with surging imports from Mexico such as cucumbers, peppers, blueberries and more.

'The United States Trade Representative has a duty to defend all agricultural markets, so it's our sincere hope his office will move quickly to forge similar agreements over other products that are too often sold at artificially low prices.'