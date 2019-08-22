Log in
AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Farmers Need More Agreements like Mexican Tomato Deal

08/22/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

The following can be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall: 'The U.S. and Mexico recently concluded an agreement that should give tomato farmers much needed stability in the coming years. Other crops, however, haven't received such relief, so other farmers struggle to keep up with surging imports from Mexico such as cucumbers, peppers, blueberries and more.

'The United States Trade Representative has a duty to defend all agricultural markets, so it's our sincere hope his office will move quickly to forge similar agreements over other products that are too often sold at artificially low prices.'

Contact:
 Will Rodger
Director, Policy Communications
(202) 406-3642
willr@fb.org
Shiloh Perry
Media Relations Specialist
(202) 406-3643
shilohp@fb.org

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 21:52:10 UTC
