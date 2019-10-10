Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Farmers Seek Tariff Relief Through China Trade Talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 11:36am EDT

Clements: Talks between the U.S. and China regarding trade this week in Washington, D.C. bring a renewed hope of progress. The American Farm Bureau Federation says farmers and ranchers need a resolution that removes tariffs on U.S. ag products. Dave Salmonsen, AFBF Senior Congressional Relations Director, says the talks are encouraging.

Salmonsen: We're at point where tariffs have continually escalated since basically spring of 2018 and I think both sides want to see if they can find a way out of this. So, we're encouraged that this is going on. We hope they work hard to a conclusion.

Clements: Negotiators are mulling over a large list of issues including forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection and cyber security, along with ag trade. Salmonsen says the escalating tariffs prompted China to reduce the amount of agriculture products purchased from the United States.

Salmonsen: A couple years ago we were selling over $20 billion of U.S. ag products to China, and this year we're expected to sell about $7 billion. That's no slackening demand in China, they're buying more around the world, but they're buying less from us because of the tariffs. China really does not want to talk bigger issues. They want to focus on tariffs. So, that's why I guess the two countries haven't quite come to an agreement yet. They have different expectations of these talks.

Clements: Salmonsen says U.S. agriculture needs momentum in the talks that lead to the removal of tariffs on ag products.

Salmonsen: We really do want them, both sides, to get to work, hammer out some kind of an agreement, get to the point we can start unwinding these tariffs that have put such burdens on our exports to China, and burdens on their exports to the U.S.

Clements: Micheal Clements, Washington.

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 15:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pSouth African rand stronger as dollar dips, stocks up
RE
12:00pSterling jumps more than 1% after UK and Ireland talk up Brexit deal prospects
RE
11:52aStocks rise, dollar slides, with eyes on U.S.-Sino trade talks
RE
11:50aStocks rise, dollar slides, with eyes on U.S.-Sino trade talks
RE
11:49aU.S. Treasury sanctions Gupta family, associate over South Africa graft
RE
11:40aTurkey's incursion in Syria may leave its own economy wounded
RE
11:37aU.S. Inflation Cooled at the End of the Summer -- Update
DJ
11:36aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farmers Seek Tariff Relief Through China Trade Talks
PU
11:34aLVMH eases luxury sector fears of major Hong Kong hit
RE
11:33aRoche billionaire board member says short-term profit hunger 'destroyed the planet'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group