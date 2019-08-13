Log in
AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Fun for the Whole Family at 2019 Dakotafest

08/13/2019

IDEAg Dakotafest takes place in Mitchell, South Dakota, Aug. 20-22, celebrating its 24th year with a robust program of activities offering opportunities for entertainment, education and networking for farmers and families alike.

Dakotafest will feature two keynote speakers who will define trends in the agricultural sector, recommend strategies for marketing production, and share insights on how farmers and agribusinesses can manage risk through research and information analysis.

Dave Fogel, ag risk management broker and director of farmer marketing at Advanced Trading, Inc. will share his thoughts at 1 p.m. Central on Tuesday, Aug. 20; Jerry Gulke of the Gulke Group will speak at 10 a.m. Central on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Other exciting sessions will be offered throughout the show grounds, including in the Sioux Nation Ag Center Livestock Tent and Swine Education Building. Session highlights include strategies for maximizing profitability of sheep and goats, calf rearing mistakes and opportunities, and daily livestock chute demonstrations.

Seminars in the Swine Education Building will focus heavily on biosecurity this year, and include an update on African Swine Fever, tips for protecting animal feed from foreign disease, and information on the relationship between sow housing and hoof health.

The Farm Bureau Financial Services Rural Lifestyle Pavilion will also offer a variety of featured entertainment choices. This includes health-focused educational sessions, along with several fun activities for children, such as the Kids' Pedal Pull (daily at 1 p.m. Central), in addition to the All-Star Stunt Dogs Show with three shows daily.

Other Dakotafest highlights include forums on hemp, farm and ranch succession planning, and a discussion on trade featuring congressional representative and producers. All three days of the farm show will feature free ice cream at the South Dakota State University Extension booth.

In addition to educational opportunities, attendees can network with more than 500 exhibitors showcasing farm machinery, grain bins, buildings, livestock equipment, seed, fertilizer and many other products and services.

A full schedule of Dakotafest events and list of exhibitors can be found at Dakotafest.com.

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 17:21:05 UTC
