AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Groups Ask EPA for More Hemp Crop Protection

09/30/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

The American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Industrial Hemp Council have asked the Environmental Protection Agency to add 10 crop protection products to those applications approved for use on hemp. The groups made the request in rulemaking comments submitted to the agency.

'(F)or hemp to reach its full potential, it is essential that EPA take a leadership role in consistent review of applications for use on hemp, to facilitate a consistent and equal playing field to the degree possible across state jurisdictions. EPA's approach here is encouraging on this front,' the groups wrote.

EPA requested comments regarding adding hemp to the labels of products registered under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

The groups also asked EPA to approve these and additional applications to expand the range of approved products and provide their members with lawful options for pest control beginning in 2020.

The full comment letter is available here.

Contact:
 Will Rodger
Director, Policy Communications
Office (202) 406-3642
Cell (202) 486-6774
willr@fb.org
Terri Moore
Vice President, Communications
Office (202) 406-3641
Cell (703) 785-9293
terrim@fb.org

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:32:04 UTC
