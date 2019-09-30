AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Groups Ask EPA for More Hemp Crop Protection

The American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Industrial Hemp Council have asked the Environmental Protection Agency to add 10 crop protection products to those applications approved for use on hemp. The groups made the request in rulemaking comments submitted to the agency.

'(F)or hemp to reach its full potential, it is essential that EPA take a leadership role in consistent review of applications for use on hemp, to facilitate a consistent and equal playing field to the degree possible across state jurisdictions. EPA's approach here is encouraging on this front,' the groups wrote.

EPA requested comments regarding adding hemp to the labels of products registered under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

The groups also asked EPA to approve these and additional applications to expand the range of approved products and provide their members with lawful options for pest control beginning in 2020.

The full comment letter is available here.