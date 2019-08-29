Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Japan, China, USMCA Represent Important U.S. Export Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Clements: Trade negotiations by the U.S. offer hope of improved export market access, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Dave Salmonsen, AFBF senior congressional relations director, says the recent agreement announced between the U.S. and Japan is different from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and can quickly go into effect, benefiting farmers.

Salmonsen: This is a deal, not a full-blown trade agreement. There's always work to go to fill in the details, and we'll look forward to see exactly what comes out when we see what the final deal is. This does not require congressional action, the U.S. isn't really doing anything that requires changes in our laws, so this can go forward once it's signed and there is an effective date, that's when it goes into action.

Clements: However, a new round of Chinese tariffs announced last week signals more trouble for agriculture. Salmonsen says that it is critical to continue negotiations.

Salmonsen: We don't like adding more tariffs, that's for sure, and this is put on top of tariffs we already have. It just means it's harder to get U.S. product into China and it's just more reason for them to look elsewhere. It's not the direction we want to go, we want to see this be the subject of negotiations.

Clements: Salmonsen says things are looking good for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Salmonsen: I think the momentum is very good. Going into the recess there's been a lot of contact out in the countryside. And, I know the work has continued here in town for the relevant committees on the Hill to work out the issues. I think we feel very good that the support is there, and if we can work through these issues, we can get the implementing bill sent up to the Hill and get it to the floor and get a vote this fall.

Clements: Micheal Clements, Washington.

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 19:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:13pHuawei under probe by U.S. prosecutors over new allegations - WSJ
RE
03:10pSibanye-Stillwater in talks over AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng mine
RE
03:08pU.S. sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for financial ties to Hezbollah - Treasury
RE
03:01pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Japan, China, USMCA Represent Important U.S. Export Markets
PU
02:56pDollar lifted by U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
02:56pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : President Meets Prime Minister Modi and Pledges $12 Billion in Support of New Flagship Initiatives
PU
02:51pDEB FISCHER : Fischer Statement on USDA Investigation into Market Manipulation Following Tyson Holcomb Plant Fire
PU
02:51pUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : The passing of Brother Marty Hudson
PU
02:47pTreasury Proposes Guidance Clarifying Tax Consequences of Libor Transition
DJ
02:38pChina hopes U.S. will create conditions necessary for September trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5China trade comments lift Wall Street as tech, industrials lead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group