Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Learn About the New US Cotton Trust Protocol at Cotton U

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 01:10pm EST

Farmers looking to capitalize on sustainability for their cotton farms should make plans to attend the first ever Cotton U on Dec. 5 at the Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show in Amarillo, Texas, to learn about a new pilot program initiated by the National Cotton Council.

The National Cotton Council is aiming to quantify sustainability data through its U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. Craig Brown, vice president of producer affairs for National Cotton Council, will be the keynote speaker at the Cotton U luncheon. He'll cap off a morning of education by explaining what the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is and how it benefits participating cotton farmers.

According to the Cotton Council, the protocol was developed to help the U.S. cotton production sector reduce its environmental footprint via specific sustainability goals targeted for 2025.

Goals include a 13% increase in productivity or land used per pound of fiber; an 18% increase in irrigation efficiency; a 39% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions; a 15% reduction in energy expenditures; a 50% reduction in soil loss; and a 30% increase in soil carbon. Before these goals can be met, farmers must enroll and complete self-assessments to provide a baseline of data for the industry.

Other speakers slated for Cotton U include Oklahoma State University Cotton Extension Specialist Seth Byrd. He will present the latest findings from university trials in the Oklahoma Panhandle that can help producers grow better quality cotton under new conditions. Jeff Miller with ForeFront Agronomy, a cooperating consultant with the Texas Alliance for Water Conservation, Lubbock, Texas, will present '2 Goals, 1 Drop: Irrigation for Profitability and Soil Health.'

Cotton U, sponsored by High Plains Journal and the Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Central on Dec. 5, in the Grand Plaza Ballroom at the Amarillo Civic Center. Registration is free but limited to the first 150 registrants. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register online at Cottonu.net or by calling 620-227-1834. Attendees are invited to enjoy the Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show in the afternoon.

Return to Newsroom

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 18:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pOne day ahead of deadline, Trump says he'll decide on auto tariffs 'soon'
RE
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Alaska area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, San Francisco Area — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Phoenix area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, West Region — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Seattle area — October 2019
PU
01:14pVISA, MASTERCARD DRAW FTC INQUIRY OVER DEBIT CARD TRANSACTIONS : Bloomberg Law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group