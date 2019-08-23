Log in
AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : New Bankruptcy Law Provides Debt Relief

08/23/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

The following may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall: 'Farm Bureau is appreciative that the Family Farmer Relief Act of 2019 is now law. This law relieves some of the uncertainty farmers are facing due to export market disruptions, weather events and declining farm income. It will help family farmers reorganize after falling on hard times by increasing the debt limit for relief eligibility under the Chapter 12 bankruptcy code.

'While this is a sobering reflection of the current state of the agricultural economy, we are grateful to Congress, the President and his administration for their prioritization of reforming our current bankruptcy laws.'

Contact:
 Will Rodger
Director, Policy Communications
(202) 406-3642
willr@fb.org
Shiloh Perry
Media Relations Specialist
(202) 406-3643
shilohp@fb.org

Return to Newsroom

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 22:15:01 UTC
