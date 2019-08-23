AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : New Bankruptcy Law Provides Debt Relief

The following may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall: 'Farm Bureau is appreciative that the Family Farmer Relief Act of 2019 is now law. This law relieves some of the uncertainty farmers are facing due to export market disruptions, weather events and declining farm income. It will help family farmers reorganize after falling on hard times by increasing the debt limit for relief eligibility under the Chapter 12 bankruptcy code.

'While this is a sobering reflection of the current state of the agricultural economy, we are grateful to Congress, the President and his administration for their prioritization of reforming our current bankruptcy laws.'