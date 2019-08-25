Log in
AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Progress on Japan Negotiations Good News

08/25/2019 | 02:56pm EDT

The following statement may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall:

'America's farmers and ranchers are pleased to hear that the U.S. and Japan may be close to a trade deal that includes agriculture. This is much-needed good news on the agricultural trade front.

'Top U.S. agricultural exports to Japan currently include beef, corn, pork, soybeans and wheat. We appreciate the Administration's work to secure greater access for these farm goods and others.

'We look forward to reviewing the details of the agreement.'

Contact:
 Will Rodger
Director, Policy Communications
(202) 406-3642
willr@fb.org
Shiloh Perry
Media Relations Specialist
(202) 406-3643
shilohp@fb.org

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 18:55:08 UTC
