AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Progress on Japan Negotiations Good News

The following statement may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall:

'America's farmers and ranchers are pleased to hear that the U.S. and Japan may be close to a trade deal that includes agriculture. This is much-needed good news on the agricultural trade front.

'Top U.S. agricultural exports to Japan currently include beef, corn, pork, soybeans and wheat. We appreciate the Administration's work to secure greater access for these farm goods and others.

'We look forward to reviewing the details of the agreement.'