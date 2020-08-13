Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Record Crops Estimated for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Outstanding growing conditions could lead to a massive harvest this year. Chad Smith tells us the August crop report from USDA estimates record production in 2020.

Smith: U.S. farmers could have a busy harvest ahead this year. Shelby Myers, economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation says several crops could expect record yields.

Myers: The latest USDA report showed an estimated record yield for corn, cotton, and soybeans. When combined with the previously reported planting expectations, the U.S. is on track to produce its largest corn and soybean crop on record, and the largest cotton crop since 2007.

Smith: But Myers says those record high yields might not translate to more money in farmers pockets.

Myers: With the continued demand adjustments occurring as a result of COVID-19 and estimated record production of the current crop, USDA lowered the average farm price in the latest report for corn and soybeans and held the price of cotton unchanged. As supply and demand conditions persist towards supply heavily outweighing demand, there could be further pressure on those crop prices to go even lower.

Smith: A recent Derecho storm system whipped through a large area and Myers says those storms will likely affect the final crop numbers.

Myers: The recent storms are devastating for a number of reasons, and as cleanup is underway, the damage continues to be assessed. Looking ahead, these storms could have an impact on the supply of crops by scaling back the amount of total crops the U.S. produces this year. While this could alleviate some downward pressure on prices, it does not replace the destruction of crops many farmers are experiencing today.

Smith: Chad Smith, Washington.

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 18:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pBureau of Land Management concludes emergency gather of Sinbad burros
PU
03:03p08/12/2020 - 2020 Georgia National Fair Cancellation
PU
03:03p08/13/2020 Appointments Made to Georgia Agriculture Commodity Commission
PU
03:03pAVIDIAN GOLD : August 13, 2020 -Avidian Gold Commences Drone Magnetic and Fixed-Wing LiDAR Surveys at Golden Zone Property, Alaska
PU
02:58pModified EPA Methane Rules Support Further Emissions Reductions
PU
02:58pU S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Remarks by Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross at the U.S. Trade Representative Virtual Field Hearing on Seasonal and Perishable Produce
PU
02:49pUber, Lyft lose bid for delay in California driver injunction
RE
02:43pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Record Crops Estimated for 2020
PU
02:20pCitron's Andrew Left digs in heels on GSX short after 200% rally
RE
02:18pFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Serafin Fishery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
3EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group