AFCEA DC Announces Executive Board for 2020-2021

08/24/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Washington, DC, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AFCEA Washington, DC (AFCEA DC) announced its newly elected executive board for 2020-2021.

Jo Decker, Vice President, Business Winning and Strategy at BAE Systems, who most recently served as Executive Vice President to the Chapter, will serve as President for the 2020-2021 term. She will be supported by Jimmie Adkins, Vice President of Sales, Hitachi Vantara Federal, who will serve as Executive Vice President; and Nick Nilan, Director of Product Development, Verizon, who will serve as Senior Vice President.

AFCEA DC has a rich history of innovative programming that enables collaboration between military, government, industry, and academia, aligning technology and strategy to meet mission requirements. The Chapter largely focuses on the Defense Department and Intelligence Community, as well as homeland security and health related offices (DHS, VA, Military Health).

“I have been involved with AFCEA DC over many years, and look forward to building on the strong legacy of programming that the Chapter provides to its members and the defense community at large,” Decker said. “AFCEA DC’s leadership, Board members, and committees will establish a year-long cadence of educational content that directly addresses the emerging trends and technologies driving today’s military. And, we will continue our support of promoting the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to our local students. I am excited to get rolling.”

Additional Board of Directors include:

Kevin Griffith                 Vice President of Chapter Operations       Red Hat

Caitlin O’Connor             Vice President of Communications           WTOP

James Hanson                Vice President of Programs                     Government Executive

Valarie Singer                 Vice President of STEM                          Amazon Web Services

Bob Ferrell                     Vice President of Strategic Initiatives       World Wide Technology

Christine Vatidis              Secretary                                              OpenText

Jon Jumento                   Treasurer                                              Informatica

Grant Jones                    President-Young AFCEANs                       Juniper

Members of the Board include:

Thelma Barker                Class of 2021                                Comcast

Joshua Boehm                Class of 2021                                BAE Systems

Carl De Groote                Class of 2021                                Cisco

Brian Hajost                    Class of 2021                                Steel Cloud

Nick Nilan                       Class of 2021                                 Verizon

Mike Quinn                     Class of 2021                                  ID Technologies

Valerie Singer                 Class of 2021                                  Amazon Web Services

Rocky Thurston               Class of 2021                                  Perspecta

Chris Townsend               Class of 2021                                  UI Path

 

Andrew Plofchan              Class of 2022                                  HCD Technology

Tim Cothern                    Class of 2022                                  Norseman Defense Technology

John Zeese                      Class of 2022                                  Accenture

Kevin Griffith                   Class of 2022                                  Red Hat

Jeffery Phelan                  Class of 2022                                  General Dynamics Information Technology

Kirk Kern                         Class of 2022                                  NetApp

Chitra Sivanandam           Class of 2022                                  SAIC

Thom Skinner                  Class of 2022                                  Netscout

Joe Cubba                       Class of 2022                                  IBM

 

Kevin Berce                     Class of 2023                                  Nvidia

Jon Check                        Class of 2023                                  Raytheon

Becci DeFrank                  Class of 2023                                  Oracle

Tim Hannon                     Class of 2023                                  Tech Data

Jessica Hersey                  Class of 2023                                  Leidos

Iram Ali                            Class of 2023                                 Amazon Web Services

Eric Oaks                          Class of 2023                                 CenturyLink

Lance Spencer                  Class of 2023                                  AT&T

Bo Swanson                     Class of 2023                                  Dell

 

About AFCEA DC

AFCEA DC is the Washington, DC-based chapter of AFCEA International. Established in 1946, AFCEA is a membership-based, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing knowledge through the exploration of issues relevant to its members in information technology, communications and electronics for the defense, homeland security, and intelligence communities. For over 75 years, the association has provided an environment for military, government, and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy support the needs of those who serve. The association has 32,060 individual members, 140 chapters and 1,679 corporate members. The Washington, DC Chapter largely focuses on the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, military health related agencies, and issues of national security. For more information, visit dc.afceachapters.org.

 

 ###

Karin Beswick
AFCEA Washington, DC
(703) 740-8702
kbeswick@yesandagency.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
