AFCEA Small Business Program Receives Top Award

01/04/2019 | 03:20pm EST

Fairfax, Virginia, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International received the 2018 Best of Small Business Award as the Best Non-Profit and ranked 16th in the Small Business Top 100. The Small Business Expo presents these awards to recognize America’s preeminent small to midsize business visionaries.

The Best Non-Profit Award honors non-profit organizations that specialize in supporting small businesses and small business owners with workshops, business counseling and guidance. The SB100 Award recognizes the top 100 small to midsize businesses in the United States and celebrates their growth and accomplishments in the previous year.

0_medium_BestNon-Profit.jpg


1_medium_SB100.jpg


2_medium_AFCEA2clogowithweb.jpeg



AFCEA’s small business programs help companies increase their visibility in the government marketplace. More than 70 percent of the association’s corporate members are small businesses. Its small business initiatives assist firms deliver global solutions to the government on time, on budget and on point.

The association hosts training courses, procurement networking events and webinars to inform, instruct and engage small businesses in activities that help grow their companies. Corporate members have exclusive marketing resources to leverage AFCEA’s worldwide reach.

The 2018 programs included:

  • Growing Your Business: Bridging the Gap Between Finding and Winning Opportunities (3-part training program)
  • Webinars discussing the changing face of acquisition
  • Small Business Innovation Summit
  • Live-streamed AFCEA Innovation Shark Tanks
  • Small Business Committee

 

Additional information about the AFCEA International Small Business programs is available online or contact Elizabeth Moon at (703) 631-6152.

 

###

Attachments 

Maryann Lawlor
AFCEA International
(703) 631-6179
mlawlor@afcea.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
