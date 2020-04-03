Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFD : – 2019 Annual Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 12:12pm EDT

Regulatory News:

The annual financial statements as of December 31st of 2019 of the group Agence française de développement (AFD) and its statutory auditors reports are available on the group’s website:

https://www.afd.fr/sites/afd/files/2020-04-03-42-47/afd-comptes-consolides-2019.pdf

https://www.afd.fr/sites/afd/files/2020-04-03-41-37/afd-rapport-sur-comptes-consolid%C3%A9s-31.12.2019.pdf

https://www.afd.fr/sites/afd/files/2020-04-03-42-22/afd-comptes-annuels-2019.pdf

https://www.afd.fr/sites/afd/files/2020-04-03-41-22/afd-rapport-sur-comptes-annuels-2019.pdf

These documents are also available at the AFD head office, upon request.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pCREDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FRANCE : - Avis de modification des resolutions
GL
12:42pSPENDEDGE : Conducts Supply Market Analysis to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Government Policies in the US and European Region – Request a FREE Proposal for Incisive Insights
BU
12:41pPLANTATION CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:41pLEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE : President & CEO Greg Brown Announces Leadership Transition To Cole Gahagan
PR
12:40pCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Forecast for 2020 financial year withdrawn due to Corona crisis
EQ
12:39pCOVIVIO : Conditions of availability of preparatory documents to the Combined General Meeting of 22 April 2020
PU
12:39pLEGAL & GENERAL : Maintains Final Dividend
DJ
12:37pU.S. airlines face deadline to apply for federal payroll grants
RE
12:37pBOMBARDIER : faces tough questions about future as share price, credit rating fall
AQ
12:37pTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Issue of Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
2BRENT : Brent crude jumps above $33 on hopes of oil output deal
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
5EXCLUSIVE: Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group