AFESD Arab Fund for Economic and Social Developm : The Arab Fund dedicated a major portion of its Loans and Grants, during 2020, to help the Arab Countries mitigate the effects of the COVID – 19 (Corona) Pandemic

09/06/2020 | 06:05am EDT

The Arab Fund dedicated a major portion of its Loans and Grants, during 2020, to help the Arab Countries mitigate the effects of the COVID - 19 (Corona) Pandemic

Recognizing the detrimental damages that the COVID -19 Pandemic inflicted on the Arab Countries, the Arab Fund dedicated a major portion of its lending program, in the year 2020, to help its member states mitigate such effects.

In this respect, the Arab Fund provided five loans to Tunisia, Mauritania, Jordan, Oman and Morocco, amounting to KD 165 million, as part of an emergency program to ward off the effects of the pandemic. The total amount of these loans represented around 47% of the total amount of loans provided by the Arab Fund during the year.

Additionally, out of the 34 grants extended by the Arab Fund during 2020, 11 grants were dedicated to support activities in Egypt, Mauritania, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Comoros, Djibouti, Lebanon and Yemen, all aimed at combatting the pandemic through the provision of necessary supplies and equipment. Additionally, a grant was extended to ICARDA to help it meet the challenges facing the agricultural sector in the Arab world, as result of the pandemic.

The total amount of the COVID - 19 related grants represented around 70% of the total amount of grants extended by the Arab Fund(*) during the year.

Distribution of Loan Amounts Extended by the Arab Fund
in 2020


[Link]

Distribution of Grant Amounts Extended by the Arab Fund
in 2020


[Link]

(*) This figure does not include the Arab Funds' contribution (K.D. 16.063 Million) to the Seventeenth Phase of the Urgent Program to Support the Palestinian People.

Disclaimer

AFESD - Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development published this content on 06 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2020 10:04:00 UTC
