AFESD Arab Fund for Economic and Social Developm : The Coordination Group's (CG) efforts to combat Covid-19

05/23/2020 | 03:33am EDT

The Coordination Group's (CG) efforts to combat Covid-19

The recent global events have taken us all by surprise, and everyone has been effected in more ways than one. Never has the global community been in more dire need of aid and assistance to combat the medical and socio-economic repercussions of this pandemic.

The Heads of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) recognized the need to coordinate their efforts to combat Covid-19, and on May 18, 2020, they held a virtual meeting in this respect. A pledge of USD 10 billion has been jointly allocated by the ACG. Kindly find the resulting Communique by the Heads of the Arab Coordination Group, we hope to continue working with our global development partners and build on established relationships to get through this unique situation and combat the negative impact of the virus.

AFESD - Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:32:05 UTC
