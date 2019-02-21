AFG Australian Finance : 1H FY19 Results Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

Log in
News : Companies
AFG Australian Finance : 1H FY19 Results Investor Presentation

02/21/2019

2019 Half-year financial results

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

2019

H1 FY19 results - Highlights

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

2019

Keeping choice and competition alive for consumers

AFG provides significant value to consumers and lenders - large and small. Consumers have shown a strong preference for the channel and lenders have clearly found broker a more cost effective customer acquisition channel

Royal Commission

Final Report released

Final report outcomes that might impact Brokers

  • Following the Royal Commission recommendation, the Government has proposed ending the payment of trail commission from lenders to mortgage brokers and aggregators on any loans taken out from 1 July 2020

  • Importantly the Government has not endorsed the recommendation for upfront fees to be paid by the consumer, we are actively involved with industry stakeholders to help shape the outcome

  • Existing trail book commissions not impacted

  • The Government and regulators recognise the value brokers deliver in lowering borrowing costs and broadening choice for consumers

  • Both the Government and Opposition recommended that any change to the broker industry should be introduced in a timely and considered manner

Implications for the market and AFG

  • The complexity of the Australian mortgage market is more difficult to navigate than ever. If these changes are not handled properly it could place assistance out of reach for some customers. Those hardest hit would be low income earners and could deliver pricing power and higher margins back to the major banks

  • We will continue to work with Government, the Opposition, industry bodies, lenders and our brokers to ensure the mortgage value proposition is loud and clear and that our voices continue to be heard

  • Consumers have proven they want to embrace the service brokers offer with broker market share reaching 59%

  • Demand for choice and competition is greater than ever. This will ensure that brokers continue to play an important part in the market moving forward

  • A user pay model would impact the broker channel and be adverse to customers

  • AFG's earnings diversification strategy and strong balance sheet provides flexibility to adapt to a changing remuneration model

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

2019

Royal Commission & regulatory reviews

Extensive reviews by the Productivity Commission, Sedgwick (commissioned by lenders), the Combined Industry Forum and ASIC have been performed. The consensus from all is that fee for service would negatively impact competition in the residential mortgage market market.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 22:49:03 UTC
