AFG Australian Finance : 1H FY19 Results Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

2019 Half-year financial results

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

2019

H1 FY19 results - Highlights

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

2019

Keeping choice and competition alive for consumers

AFG provides significant value to consumers and lenders - large and small. Consumers have shown a strong preference for the channel and lenders have clearly found broker a more cost effective customer acquisition channel

Royal Commission

Final Report released

• Both the Government and Opposition recommended that any change to the broker industry should be introduced in a timely and considered manner

• The Government and regulators recognise the value brokers deliver in lowering borrowing costs and broadening choice for consumers

• Importantly the Government has not endorsed the recommendation for upfront fees to be paid by the consumer, we are actively involved with industry stakeholders to help shape the outcome

• Following the Royal Commission recommendation, the Government has proposed ending the payment of trail commission from lenders to mortgage brokers and aggregators on any loans taken out from 1 July 2020

• The complexity of the Australian mortgage market is more difficult to navigate than ever. If these changes are not handled properly it could place assistance out of reach for some customers. Those hardest hit would be low income earners and could deliver pricing power and higher margins back to the major banks

• We will continue to work with Government, the Opposition, industry bodies, lenders and our brokers to ensure the mortgage value proposition is loud and clear and that our voices continue to be heard

• Consumers have proven they want to embrace the service brokers offer with broker market share reaching 59%

• Demand for choice and competition is greater than ever. This will ensure that brokers continue to play an important part in the market moving forward

• A user pay model would impact the broker channel and be adverse to customers