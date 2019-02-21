AFG Australian Finance : Announces 1H FY19 Results Opens in a new Window

22 February 2019

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES 1H FY19 RESULTS

Please refer to the following information in relation to Australian Finance Group Ltd's (ASX: AFG) half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

Part 1: Appendix 4D and half year 2019 financial report. Part 2: Appendix 3A.1: notification of dividend. Part 3: 1H FY19 results investor presentation. Part 4: 1H FY19 results market release.

David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Ben Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation to analysts and investors via a conference call at 11:00am (AEDT) today.

Yours faithfully

LISA BEVAN Company Secretary

Australian Finance Group Limited

ABN 11 066 385 822

Half-year Report and Appendix 4D for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Page | 1

Half-year Report and Appendix 4D for the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Contents

Appendix 4D

Results for announcement to market 3

Half-year Report

Directors' report 4

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 6

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 7

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 8

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 9

Notes to the Financial Statements 10

Directors' declaration 19

Auditor's Independence Declaration 20

Independent Auditor's Review Report to the members 22

This half-year financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by Australian Finance Group Limited during the half-year reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Appendix 4D (ASX Listing Rules 4.2A)

Half-year Report for the Period ending 31 December

Reporting period is the half-year ended 31 December 2018 with the previous corresponding period to 31 December 2017.

Results for announcement to the market

31 December 2018 $'000 31 December 2017 $'000 Increase / (Decrease) $'000 % change Revenue from continuing operations 314,573 304,701 9,872 3.2% Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Company 16,686 16,735 (49) -0.3% Net profit for the period 16,686 16,738 (52) -0.3% Underlying results from continuing operations 14,715 14,394 321 2.2%

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

(Cents)

52.0

(6.7)

-12.9%

Dividends Amount per security Franked Amount per security Interim dividend 4.7 cents 100% Previous corresponding period interim dividend 4.7 cents 100% Record date for determining entitlements to the interim dividend 5 March 2019 Date the interim dividend is payable 28 March 2019

Further results commentary and other significant information needed by an investor to make an informed assessment of our results are included in the accompanying half-year report.

This report is based on the consolidated half-year report which has been subject to a review by an independent auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

Australian Finance Group Limited Directors' report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

The Directors submit the consolidated financial report of Australian Finance Group Limited ('the Company'), and its controlled entities ('the Group'), for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 and the auditor's report thereon.

Directors

The names of the Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the half-year are:

Name

Mr Tony Gill Mr Craig Carter Mr Brett McKeon Ms Melanie Kiely Mr Malcolm Watkins Ms Jane Muirsmith Mr Kevin Matthews

The above-named Directors held office during the half-year.

Financial results

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018 the Group recorded a net profit after tax of $16,686k recording a decrease of 0.3% over the same period in 2017.

Review and results of operations

Revenue is up 3.2% to $314,573k (2017: $304,701k) as a result of the following:

• Revenue from the AFG Home Loans (AFGHLs) segment being up 21.0% on prior period;

• Securitisation programme interest income being up 30% to $33.4M (2017: $25.6M) and the loan book increasing 40% to $1.66B (2017: $1.18B);

• Increased residential trail book of $10.3B to $143.9B (2017: $133.6B); and

• Offset by decreased residential settlements of $1.4B to $17.2B (2017: $18.6B).

Despite challenging economic conditions profit after income tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was in line with the prior comparative period at $16,686k (2017: $16,738k). Underlying results from continuing operations were up 2.2% when compared to the prior comparative period at $14,715k (2017: $14,394k). The reduction in residential and commercial settlement volumes compared to prior period were offset by growth in AFGHLs, the profit contribution of Thinktank and longer loan life experience on the trail book. Advocacy costs associated with the Royal Commission were also incurred during the period.

Net cash flows from operating activities decreased 19% to $12,513k (2017: $15,485k) driven by decreased sponsorship income received during the period and timing of commissions.

The Directors are satisfied that the Group's ability to continue as a going concern will continue to be appropriate.

Page | 4