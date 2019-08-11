AFG Australian Finance : Announces Merger with Connective Opens in a new Window

To participate in the call, please dial 1800 123 296 (toll free Australia), 0800 452 782 (toll free New Zealand) or +61 2 8038 5221 (international) and provide the operator with the details of the company you represent. The conference ID is 3595873.

Market Release

12 August 2019

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP TO MERGE WITH MORTGAGE AGGREGATOR CONNECTIVE

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) has entered into a binding conditional implementation deed to merge with the mortgage aggregation business of Connective Group Pty Ltd. Connective has a network of over 3,600 brokers across five states with a panel of more than 50 lenders. The combined group will create a significant national mortgage distribution network, with more than 6,575 brokers and combined mortgage settlements of $76 billion in FY19.

Under the transaction, Connective Group Pty Ltd will receive $60 million in cash and 30,886,441 AFG shares valuing the acquisition at $120 million, with AFG to primarily fund the cash component through a new corporate debt facility. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive (pre- synergies) in the first full financial year post integration and AFG is currently expected to maintain a dividend payout ratio of between 60 and 80 per cent.

AFG Chairman Mr Tony Gill said: "The merged business will have a significant national footprint in Australia's $1.8 trillion home loan market. The delivery of competition and choice to the Australian lending market is at the core of our strategy. The expanded distribution channel and broader diversification of products the combined group can supply will provide greater choice for both brokers and consumers".

AFG Chief Executive Officer David Bailey said: "AFG's ongoing successful execution of our earnings diversification strategy in recent years has the business set up for strong cash flow generation and well positioned for growth. The prospect of complementing AFG's existing business with the cultural fit and similar customer-focused philosophy of the Connective business is compelling. "Competition is at the heart of both businesses with the non-major lenders representing 48 per cent of residential mortgage lodgements through AFG's network in July 2019. Greater geographical portfolio diversification positions the merged group to further enhance choice and competition for consumers in all markets across Australia. Together with AFG's existing growth plans, the opportunity presented by the sale process undertaken by Connective was absolutely aligned to our strategy.

"With extensive experience in the mortgage broking industry and proven management expertise, respected senior executives Glenn Lees and Mark Haron will continue to run Connective's business and will retain a significant shareholding in the merged group. I look forward to working with Glenn, Mark, the Connective team and their network of brokers to create a driving force in competition in the Australian lending market."

Connective CEO Glenn Lees said: "The coming together of the Connective and AFG teams is a natural fit. We share a strong set of values with the priority to always work on behalf of our brokers. I am incredibly proud of the business and, alongside the team, I look forward to continuing to drive the success of our brokers who positively impact the lives of thousands of Australian home buyers every year.

