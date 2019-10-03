AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

investment manager, as provided for

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 - Citibank N A Hong Kong - 2,535,892 Fully paid ordinary shares

Limited ACN 133 312 017 addition, if any OTC derivatives, ordinary shares

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 - JPMorgan (UK) - 575,490 Fully paid ordinary shares

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 - National Custodian Services - 1,030,021 Fully paid ordinary shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the

substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Not Applicable 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan