AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD
ACN/ARSN
066 385 822
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the
01/10/2019
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
03/09/2019
The previous notice was dated
28/08/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or
an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
25,538,328
11.85
22,880,234*
10.61
*Note these securities are comprised of 21,684,128.00 in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries have voting power and 1,196,106.00 in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd's parent entity (Mitsubishi UFJ Group on and from 2 August 2019), has informed us that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice .
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
relevant interest
|
|
See annexure B to this notice
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Relevant interest under paragraph
|
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
|
investment manager (as provided for
|
Citibank N A Hong Kong
under its investment mandates). In
|
Fully paid
|
5,212,402
|
Management (Australia)
5,212,402
|
addition, if any OTC derivatives,
|
ordinary shares
|
Limited ACN 114 194 311
|
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
|
applicable)) are referred to below in this
row, the relevant interest in respect of
those securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
|
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having the
power to control the exercise of the right
to vote attached to securities and/or to
control the exercise of the power to
dispose of securities in its capacity as
Colonial First State Asset
investment manager (as provided for
under its investment mandates). In
|
Fully paid
|
10,067,811
|
10,067,811
|
addition, if any OTC derivatives,
ordinary shares
|
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
applicable)) are referred to below in this
row, the relevant interest in respect of
those securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having the
power to control the exercise of the right
to vote attached to securities and/or to
control the exercise of the power to
dispose of securities in its capacity as
Colonial First State Asset
investment manager (as provided for
Northern Trust Company
under its investment mandates). In
Fully paid
|
1,320,186
|
1,320,186
|
addition, if any OTC derivatives,
|
ordinary shares
|
Limited ACN 114 194 311
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
applicable)) are referred to below in this
row, the relevant interest in respect of
those securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having the
power to control the exercise of the right
to vote attached to securities and/or to
control the exercise of the power to
dispose of securities in its capacity as
Colonial First State Asset
investment manager (as provided for
State Street Global
under its investment mandates). In
Fully paid
|
942,326
|
Advisors (Australia) Limited
addition, if any OTC derivatives,
|
942,326
|
ordinary shares
|
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
applicable)) are referred to below in this
row, the relevant interest in respect of
those securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
MUFG owns 100% of First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd (indirectly)
and has informed First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd that it has a relevant
interest in the shares noted in this
column. Accordingly, First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd has a
relevant interest or voting power in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
those shares pursuant to section 608(3)
Fully paid
|
Unknown
|
1,157,167
|
1,157,167
|
Act (as relevant). MUFG has not
|
ordinary shares
|
provided any further details of that
relevant interest - accordingly no
transaction information is recorded in
Appendix B or holder information is
recorded in Section 4. Reference is
made to any subsequent filing of MUFG
which will reflect this interest.
MUFG owns 100% of First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd (indirectly)
and has informed First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd that it has a relevant
interest in the shares noted in this
column. Accordingly, First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd has a
relevant interest or voting power in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
those shares pursuant to section 608(3)
Fully paid
|
or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations
|
7,040
|
7,040
|
Act (as relevant). MUFG has not
|
ordinary shares
|
provided any further details of that
relevant interest - accordingly no
transaction information is recorded in
Appendix B or holder information is
recorded in Section 4. Reference is
made to any subsequent filing of MUFG
which will reflect this interest.
MUFG owns 100% of First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd (indirectly)
and has informed First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd that it has a relevant
interest in the shares noted in this
column. Accordingly, First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd has a
relevant interest or voting power in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
those shares pursuant to section 608(3)
Fully paid
|
or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations
|
18,431
|
18,431
|
Act (as relevant). MUFG has not
|
ordinary shares
|
provided any further details of that
relevant interest - accordingly no
transaction information is recorded in
Appendix B or holder information is
recorded in Section 4. Reference is
made to any subsequent filing of MUFG
which will reflect this interest.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having the
power to control the exercise of the right
to vote attached to securities and/or to
control the exercise of the power to
dispose of securities in its capacity as
investment manager, as provided for
Realindex Investments Pty
under its investment mandates. In
2,535,892
|
Fully paid
|
2,535,892
|
Limited ACN 133 312 017
|
addition, if any OTC derivatives,
|
|
ordinary shares
|
|
|
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
applicable)) are referred to below in this
row, the relevant interest in respect of
those securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having the
power to control the exercise of the right
to vote attached to securities and/or to
control the exercise of the power to
dispose of securities in its capacity as
investment manager, as provided for
Realindex Investments Pty
under its investment mandates. In
575,490
|
Fully paid
|
575,490
|
Limited ACN 133 312 017
|
addition, if any OTC derivatives,
|
ordinary shares
|
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
applicable)) are referred to below in this
row, the relevant interest in respect of
those securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having the
power to control the exercise of the right
to vote attached to securities and/or to
control the exercise of the power to
dispose of securities in its capacity as
investment manager, as provided for
Realindex Investments Pty
under its investment mandates. In
1,030,021
|
Fully paid
|
1,030,021
|
Limited ACN 133 312 017
addition, if any OTC derivatives,
|
ordinary shares
|
|
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
applicable)) are referred to below in this
row, the relevant interest in respect of
those securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the
substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Not Applicable
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000
|
Signature
Dated the 03 day of October 2019
Liz Hastilow - Company Secretary
Annexure A
This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 01/10/2019
Liz Hastilow
Company Secretary
Dated the 03/10/2019
SCHEDULE
CFSPAI EUROPE CO LIMITED
CFSPAI EUROPE HOLDCO LIMITED
COLONIAL FIRST STATE ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (UK) LIMITED
COLONIAL FIRST STATE MANAGED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
EDIF II GP S.A.R.L
FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) IP HOLDINGS PTY LTD
FIRST SENTIER INVESTOR (AUSTRALIA) SERVICES PTY LTD
FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS ASIA HOLDINGS LTD
FIRST STATE EUROPEAN DIVERSIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE S.A.R.L
FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENT SERVICES (UK) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (IRELAND) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (JAPAN) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (SINGAPORE)
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK HOLDINGS) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (US) LLC
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
FIRST STATE NOMINEES (HONG KONG) LIMITED
FSIB LTD
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC
MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST AND BANKING CORPORATION
REALINDEX INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
SI HOLDINGS LIMITED
TOTAL KEEN INVESTMENT LIMITED
Annexure B
This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 01/10/2019
Liz Hastilow
Company Secretary
Dated the 03/10/2019
|
Consideration given in
Class and number of
Person's
Date of change
changed
Nature of change
relation to change
securities affected
affected
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
38,717 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
84,983.82
38,717
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
102,050 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
223,999.75
102,050
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
53,515 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
117,465.43
53,515
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
124,643 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
273,591.39
124,643
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
289,944 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
636,427.08
289,944
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
40,006 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
87,813.17
40,006
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
8,452 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
18,640.04
8,452
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
3,629 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
8,003.40
3,629
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
6,920 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
15,261.37
6,920
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
2,625 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
5,789.18
2,625
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
19,661 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
43,360.37
19,661
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
2,713 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
5,983.25
2,713
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
1,002 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
2,204.40
1,002
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
821 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
1,806.20
821
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
430 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
946.00
430
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
311 Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Sale
684.20
311
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
322 Ordinary shares
|
|
114 194 311
|
|
|
Sale
|
708.40
|
|
322
|
|
|
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management (Australia) Limited
|
ACN
|
|
|
2,332 Ordinary shares
|
|
Friday, 27 September 2019
|
114 194 311
|
|
|
Sale
|
5,130.40
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management (Australia) Limited
|
ACN
|
|
|
13,180 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
114 194 311
|
|
|
Sale
|
30,346.95
|
|
13,180
|
|
|
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management (Australia) Limited
|
ACN
|
|
|
5,659 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
114 194 311
|
|
|
Sale
|
13,029.85
|
|
5,659
|
|
|
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management (Australia) Limited
|
ACN
|
|
|
4,094 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
114 194 311
|
|
|
Sale
|
9,426.44
|
|
4,094
|
|
|
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management (Australia) Limited
|
ACN
|
|
|
10,791 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
114 194 311
|
|
|
Sale
|
24,846.28
|
|
10,791
|
|
|
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management (Australia) Limited
|
ACN
|
|
|
4,230 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
114 194 311
|
|
|
Sale
|
9,739.58
|
|
4,230
|
|
|
Colonial First State Asset
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management (Australia) Limited
|
ACN
|
|
|
30,660 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
114 194 311
|
|
|
Sale
|
70,594.65
|
|
30,660
|
|
|
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
|
|
|
12,500 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
ACN 133 312 017
|
|
Sale
|
28,226.25
|
|
12,500
|
|
|
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
|
|
|
50,862 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
ACN 133 312 017
|
|
Sale
|
114,851.48
|
|
50,862
|
|
|
Realindex Investments Pty Limited
|
|
|
11,638 Ordinary shares
|
|
Thursday, 26 September 2019
|
ACN 133 312 017
|
|
Sale
|
26,279.77
|
|
11,638
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:13:10 UTC
|
|