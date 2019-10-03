AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Log in
AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding

0
10/03/2019 | 04:14am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

ACN/ARSN

066 385 822

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

01/10/2019

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

03/09/2019

The previous notice was dated

28/08/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or

an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the

company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

25,538,328

11.85

22,880,234*

10.61

*Note these securities are comprised of 21,684,128.00 in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and its subsidiaries have voting power and 1,196,106.00 in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd's parent entity (Mitsubishi UFJ Group on and from 2 August 2019), has informed us that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice .

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure B to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest

of securities

interest

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

Colonial First State Asset

investment manager (as provided for

Citibank N A Hong Kong

under its investment mandates). In

Fully paid

5,212,402

Management (Australia)

5,212,402

addition, if any OTC derivatives,

ordinary shares

Limited ACN 114 194 311

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

Colonial First State Asset

Citicorp Nominees Pty

investment manager (as provided for

under its investment mandates). In

Fully paid

10,067,811

Management (Australia)

10,067,811

Limited ACN 114 194 311

Limited (Australia)

addition, if any OTC derivatives,

ordinary shares

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

Colonial First State Asset

investment manager (as provided for

Northern Trust Company

under its investment mandates). In

Fully paid

1,320,186

Management (Australia)

1,320,186

addition, if any OTC derivatives,

ordinary shares

Limited ACN 114 194 311

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

Colonial First State Asset

investment manager (as provided for

State Street Global

under its investment mandates). In

Fully paid

942,326

Management (Australia)

Advisors (Australia) Limited

addition, if any OTC derivatives,

942,326

ordinary shares

Limited ACN 114 194 311

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

MUFG owns 100% of First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd (indirectly)

and has informed First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd that it has a relevant

interest in the shares noted in this

column. Accordingly, First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd has a

relevant interest or voting power in

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

those shares pursuant to section 608(3)

Fully paid

Unknown

or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations

1,157,167

1,157,167

Group, Inc. Not Applicable

Act (as relevant). MUFG has not

ordinary shares

provided any further details of that

relevant interest - accordingly no

transaction information is recorded in

Appendix B or holder information is

recorded in Section 4. Reference is

made to any subsequent filing of MUFG

which will reflect this interest.

MUFG owns 100% of First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd (indirectly)

and has informed First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd that it has a relevant

interest in the shares noted in this

column. Accordingly, First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd has a

relevant interest or voting power in

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

HSBC Custody Nominees

those shares pursuant to section 608(3)

Fully paid

or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations

7,040

7,040

Group, Inc. Not Applicable

(Australia) Limited

Act (as relevant). MUFG has not

ordinary shares

provided any further details of that

relevant interest - accordingly no

transaction information is recorded in

Appendix B or holder information is

recorded in Section 4. Reference is

made to any subsequent filing of MUFG

which will reflect this interest.

MUFG owns 100% of First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd (indirectly)

and has informed First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd that it has a relevant

interest in the shares noted in this

column. Accordingly, First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd has a

relevant interest or voting power in

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Morgan Stanley Australia

those shares pursuant to section 608(3)

Fully paid

Securities (Nominee) Pty

or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations

18,431

18,431

Group, Inc. Not Applicable

Ltd

Act (as relevant). MUFG has not

ordinary shares

provided any further details of that

relevant interest - accordingly no

transaction information is recorded in

Appendix B or holder information is

recorded in Section 4. Reference is

made to any subsequent filing of MUFG

which will reflect this interest.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

investment manager, as provided for

Realindex Investments Pty

Citibank N A Hong Kong

under its investment mandates. In

2,535,892

Fully paid

2,535,892

Limited ACN 133 312 017

addition, if any OTC derivatives,

ordinary shares

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

investment manager, as provided for

Realindex Investments Pty

JPMorgan (UK)

under its investment mandates. In

575,490

Fully paid

575,490

Limited ACN 133 312 017

addition, if any OTC derivatives,

ordinary shares

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having the

power to control the exercise of the right

to vote attached to securities and/or to

control the exercise of the power to

dispose of securities in its capacity as

investment manager, as provided for

Realindex Investments Pty

National Custodian

under its investment mandates. In

1,030,021

Fully paid

1,030,021

Limited ACN 133 312 017

Services

addition, if any OTC derivatives,

ordinary shares

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

applicable)) are referred to below in this

row, the relevant interest in respect of

those securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the

substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Not Applicable

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000

Signature

Dated the 03 day of October 2019

Liz Hastilow - Company Secretary

Annexure A

This is annexure A referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 01/10/2019

Liz Hastilow

Company Secretary

Dated the 03/10/2019

SCHEDULE

CFSPAI EUROPE CO LIMITED

CFSPAI EUROPE HOLDCO LIMITED

COLONIAL FIRST STATE ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD

COLONIAL FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS (UK) LIMITED

COLONIAL FIRST STATE MANAGED INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

EDIF II GP S.A.R.L

FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) IP HOLDINGS PTY LTD

FIRST SENTIER INVESTOR (AUSTRALIA) SERVICES PTY LTD

FIRST SENTIER INVESTORS ASIA HOLDINGS LTD

FIRST STATE EUROPEAN DIVERSIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE S.A.R.L

FIRST STATE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENT SERVICES (UK) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (IRELAND) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (JAPAN) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (SINGAPORE)

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK HOLDINGS) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (UK) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS (US) LLC

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.R.L

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

FIRST STATE NOMINEES (HONG KONG) LIMITED

FSIB LTD

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC

MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST AND BANKING CORPORATION

REALINDEX INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

SI HOLDINGS LIMITED

TOTAL KEEN INVESTMENT LIMITED

Annexure B

This is annexure B referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 01/10/2019

Liz Hastilow

Company Secretary

Dated the 03/10/2019

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's

votes

Date of change

changed

Nature of change

relation to change

securities affected

affected

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

38,717 Ordinary shares

Tuesday, 01 October 2019

114 194 311

Sale

84,983.82

38,717

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

102,050 Ordinary shares

Tuesday, 01 October 2019

114 194 311

Sale

223,999.75

102,050

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

53,515 Ordinary shares

Tuesday, 01 October 2019

114 194 311

Sale

117,465.43

53,515

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

124,643 Ordinary shares

Tuesday, 01 October 2019

114 194 311

Sale

273,591.39

124,643

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

289,944 Ordinary shares

Tuesday, 01 October 2019

114 194 311

Sale

636,427.08

289,944

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

40,006 Ordinary shares

Tuesday, 01 October 2019

114 194 311

Sale

87,813.17

40,006

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

8,452 Ordinary shares

Monday, 30 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

18,640.04

8,452

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

3,629 Ordinary shares

Monday, 30 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

8,003.40

3,629

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

6,920 Ordinary shares

Monday, 30 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

15,261.37

6,920

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

2,625 Ordinary shares

Monday, 30 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

5,789.18

2,625

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

19,661 Ordinary shares

Monday, 30 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

43,360.37

19,661

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

2,713 Ordinary shares

Monday, 30 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

5,983.25

2,713

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

1,002 Ordinary shares

Friday, 27 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

2,204.40

1,002

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

821 Ordinary shares

Friday, 27 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

1,806.20

821

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

430 Ordinary shares

Friday, 27 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

946.00

430

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

311 Ordinary shares

Friday, 27 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

684.20

311

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

322 Ordinary shares

Friday, 27 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

708.40

322

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

2,332 Ordinary shares

Friday, 27 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

5,130.40

2,332

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

13,180 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

30,346.95

13,180

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

5,659 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

13,029.85

5,659

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

4,094 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

9,426.44

4,094

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

10,791 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

24,846.28

10,791

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

4,230 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

9,739.58

4,230

Colonial First State Asset

Management (Australia) Limited

ACN

30,660 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

114 194 311

Sale

70,594.65

30,660

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

12,500 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

ACN 133 312 017

Sale

28,226.25

12,500

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

50,862 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

ACN 133 312 017

Sale

114,851.48

50,862

Realindex Investments Pty Limited

11,638 Ordinary shares

Thursday, 26 September 2019

ACN 133 312 017

Sale

26,279.77

11,638

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:13:10 UTC
