AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from AEF Opens in a new Window

08/09/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Australian Finance Group Ltd

ACN/ARSN

066 385 822

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

National Nominees Ltd ACF Australian Ethical Investment Limited

ABN

51 004 278 899

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

08/08/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

21/06/2018

The previous notice was dated

21/06/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

13,461,256

6.27%

11,085,901

5.16%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's

Change

relevant interest

Change (6)

relation to change (7)

securities affected

votes affected

changed

Please refer

to Annexure

A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of

Class and

Person's

relevant interest

of securities

registered as holder

relevant

number of

votes

(8)

interest (6)

securities

National

National Nominees

National Nominees Ltd

Holder of

11,085,901

Ltd ACF Australian

ACF Australian Ethical

5.16%

Nominees Ltd

security

Ordinary F/P

Ethical Investment

Investment

Page1/3

604 13 September 2016

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

National Nominees Ltd

Level 12, 500 Bourke St, MELBOURNE VIC 3000

Australian Ethical Investment Limited

GPO Box Centre Sydney, GPO Box 8, Sydney NSW 2001

Signature

Print name:

Tracey Meadows

Capacity:

Team Leader - Senior Fund Accountant

Sign here:

Date: 09/08/2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B (7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial

holding

notice.

Page 2/3

Page 3/3

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:30:02 UTC
