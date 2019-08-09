AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from AEF Opens in a new Window

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme Australian Finance Group Ltd ACN/ARSN 066 385 822 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name National Nominees Ltd ACF Australian Ethical Investment Limited ABN 51 004 278 899

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 08/08/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 21/06/2018 The previous notice was dated 21/06/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 13,461,256 6.27% 11,085,901 5.16%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration given in Class and number of Person's Change relevant interest Change (6) relation to change (7) securities affected votes affected changed Please refer to Annexure A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: