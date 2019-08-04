AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD ACN/ARSN 066 385 822 1. Details of substantial holder Name Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A There was a change in the interests of the 02/08/2019 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 08/02/2019 The previous notice was dated 07/02/2019 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) 29,907,737 13.92 0 0.00

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 0 0.00 See note 1 at the end of this form 24,091,437 11.22 See note 1 at the end of this form this

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice GRAND TOTAL Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) 29,907,737 13.92 24,091,437 11.22

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected See annexure B to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Person's votes Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. 19,220,368 Fully paid ordinary shares 19,220,368 Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. 20,412,192 Fully paid ordinary shares 20,412,192 Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Fully paid 3,431,719 ordinary shares 3,431,719 Colonial First State Investments Limited (Note 1) ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the residual power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is not managed by either Colonial First State Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being a residual accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Colonial First State Investments Limited has authorised the manager of each such managed investment scheme to exercise the powers referred to in paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in relation to those securities managed by the manager to the exclusion of Colonial First State Investments Limited except for provisions allowing Colonial First State Investments Limited to terminate the agreement with the manager or to exercise those powers where the agreement is terminated. Fully paid 247,526 ordinary shares 247,526 Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Citibank N A Hong Kong Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. 20,412,192 Fully paid ordinary shares 20,412,192 Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Fully paid 3,431,719 ordinary shares 3,431,719 Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Fully paid 247,526 ordinary shares 247,526 The Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited ACN 004 021 809 Citibank N A Hong Kong Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from holding securities, having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in a proprietary capacity as a life insurance company. Statutory fund holdings are held by external custodians and voted by the relevant investment manager, so CMLA's relevant interest is qualified accordingly. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Fully paid 1,191,824 ordinary shares 1,191,824

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Realindex Investments Pty Limited ACN 133 312 017 Realindex Investments Pty Limited ceased to be a subsidiary and associate of CBA on 2 August 2019. * Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ceased to be a subsidiary and associate of CBA on 2 August 2019. *

* On 2 August 2019 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and its subsidiary Colonial First State Group Limited completed the previously announced divestment of the Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) business to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

Following completion of the sale CBA is no longer an associate of the entities which comprise the CFSGAM business.