AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window

Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the residual power to control the
exercise of the right to vote attached
to securities and/or to control the
exercise of the power to dispose of
securities in its capacity as a
responsible entity of a managed
investment scheme (which managed
investment scheme is not managed by
either Colonial First State Investments
Limited or a related body corporate).
In addition, if any OTC derivatives,
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
Colonial First State
Northern Trust Company
Fully paid
78,276
Investments Limited (Note 1)
78,276
ACN 002 348 352
under subsection 608(8) being a
residual accelerated relevant interest
held in the same capacity. Colonial
First State Investments Limited has
authorised the manager of each such
managed investment scheme to
exercise the powers referred to in
paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in
relation to those securities managed
by the manager to the exclusion of
Colonial First State Investments
Limited except for provisions allowing
Colonial First State Investments
Limited to terminate the agreement
with the manager or to exercise those
powers where the agreement is
terminated.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the residual power to control the
exercise of the right to vote attached
to securities and/or to control the
exercise of the power to dispose of
securities in its capacity as a
responsible entity of a managed
investment scheme (which managed
investment scheme is not managed by
either Colonial First State Investments
Limited or a related body corporate).
In addition, if any OTC derivatives,
warrants or other securities (other than
ordinary shares or ordinary units (as
Colonial First State
|
this row, the relevant interest in
Fully paid
|
Investments Limited (Note 1)
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
446,506
446,506
ACN 002 348 352
under subsection 608(8) being a
residual accelerated relevant interest
held in the same capacity. Colonial
First State Investments Limited has
authorised the manager of each such
managed investment scheme to
exercise the powers referred to in
paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)
of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in
relation to those securities managed
by the manager to the exclusion of
Colonial First State Investments
Limited except for provisions allowing
Colonial First State Investments
Limited to terminate the agreement
with the manager or to exercise those
powers where the agreement is
terminated.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of
the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the
power to dispose of securities in its
capacity as a responsible entity of a
managed investment scheme (which
Fully paid
|
managed investment scheme is
15,769,192
15,769,192
Investments Limited
managed by Colonial First Statement
ordinary shares
ACN 002 348 352
Investments Limited or a related body
corporate). In addition, if any OTC
derivatives, warrants or other
securities (other than ordinary shares
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
referred to below in this row, the
relevant interest in respect of those
securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph
608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a
relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of
the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the
power to dispose of securities in its
capacity as a responsible entity of a
managed investment scheme (which
Citicorp Nominees Pty
managed investment scheme is
Fully paid
2,645,779
Investments Limited
2,645,779
Limited (Australia)
managed by Colonial First Statement
ACN 002 348 352
Investments Limited or a related body
corporate). In addition, if any OTC
derivatives, warrants or other
securities (other than ordinary shares
or ordinary units (as applicable)) are
referred to below in this row, the
relevant interest in respect of those
securities arises under subsection
608(8) being an accelerated relevant
interest held in the same capacity.
