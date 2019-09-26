AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window

Log in
0
09/26/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUPLTD

ACN/ARSN

066 385 822

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

26/09/2019

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

14/08/2019

The previous notice was dated

13/08/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

0

0.00

0

0.00

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

21,077,277

9.81 See note 1 at the end of this form

18,939,753

8.79 See note 1 at the end of this

form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

GRAND TOTAL

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

21,077,277

9.81

18,939,753

8.79

1

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure B to this notice

2

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest

of securities

interest

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

Fully paid

Citibank N A Hong Kong

this row, the relevant interest in

14,923,228

14,923,228

Investments Limited (Note 1)

respect of those securities arises

ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

Fully paid

Citibank N A Hong Kong

this row, the relevant interest in

15,769,192

15,769,192

Investments Limited (Note 1)

respect of those securities arises

ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

Citicorp Nominees Pty

this row, the relevant interest in

Fully paid

2,645,779

Investments Limited (Note 1)

2,645,779

Limited (Australia)

respect of those securities arises

ACN 002 348 352

ordinary shares

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

3

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

Northern Trust Company

this row, the relevant interest in

Fully paid

78,276

Investments Limited (Note 1)

78,276

respect of those securities arises

ACN 002 348 352

ordinary shares

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State

applicable)) are referred to below in

this row, the relevant interest in

Fully paid

Investments Limited (Note 1)

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

446,506

446,506

respect of those securities arises

ACN 002 348 352

ordinary shares

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

Fully paid

Citibank N A Hong Kong

managed investment scheme is

15,769,192

15,769,192

Investments Limited

managed by Colonial First Statement

ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

Citicorp Nominees Pty

managed investment scheme is

Fully paid

2,645,779

Investments Limited

2,645,779

Limited (Australia)

managed by Colonial First Statement

ACN 002 348 352

ordinary shares

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

4

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

Northern Trust Company

managed investment scheme is

Fully paid

78,276

Investments Limited ACN

78,276

managed by Colonial First Statement

002 348 352

ordinary shares

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State

managed investment scheme (which

managed investment scheme is

Fully paid

Investments Limited ACN

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

446,506

446,506

managed by Colonial First Statement

002 348 352

ordinary shares

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(a), 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth),

being a relevant interest arising from

holding securities, having the power to

control the exercise of the right to vote

attached to securities and/or to control

the exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in a proprietary capacity as

a life insurance company. Statutory

The Colonial Mutual Life

fund holdings are held by external

Fully paid

Assurance Society Limited

Citibank N A Hong Kong

custodians and voted by the relevant

845,964

845,964

ACN 004 021 809

investment manager, so CMLA's

ordinary shares

relevant interest is qualified

accordingly. In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 02:02:01 UTC
