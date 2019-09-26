AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from CBA Opens in a new Window

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the residual power to control the

exercise of the right to vote attached

to securities and/or to control the

exercise of the power to dispose of

securities in its capacity as a

responsible entity of a managed

investment scheme (which managed

investment scheme is not managed by

either Colonial First State Investments

Limited or a related body corporate).

In addition, if any OTC derivatives,

warrants or other securities (other than

ordinary shares or ordinary units (as

Colonial First State applicable)) are referred to below in

Northern Trust Company this row, the relevant interest in Fully paid 78,276

Investments Limited (Note 1) 78,276

respect of those securities arises

ACN 002 348 352 ordinary shares

under subsection 608(8) being a

residual accelerated relevant interest

held in the same capacity. Colonial

First State Investments Limited has

authorised the manager of each such

managed investment scheme to

exercise the powers referred to in

paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c)

of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) in

relation to those securities managed

by the manager to the exclusion of

Colonial First State Investments

Limited except for provisions allowing

Colonial First State Investments

Limited to terminate the agreement

with the manager or to exercise those

powers where the agreement is

terminated.

Relevant interest under paragraph

608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a

relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of

the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the

power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as a responsible entity of a

Colonial First State managed investment scheme (which Fully paid

Citibank N A Hong Kong managed investment scheme is 15,769,192 15,769,192

Investments Limited

managed by Colonial First Statement ordinary shares

ACN 002 348 352

Investments Limited or a related body

corporate). In addition, if any OTC

derivatives, warrants or other

securities (other than ordinary shares

or ordinary units (as applicable)) are

referred to below in this row, the

relevant interest in respect of those

securities arises under subsection

608(8) being an accelerated relevant

interest held in the same capacity.

