AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from MUFG Opens in a new Window

0
09/02/2019 | 06:30pm EDT

Form604

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

ACN/ARSN

066 385 822

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

There was a change in the interests of the

28/08/2019

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

15/08/2019

The previous notice was dated

15/08/2019

The holder became aware on

30/08/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

relevant interest

Nature of change

change

relation to change

changed

See annexure A to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest

interest

Relevant interest in securities that

Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited

has a relevant interest in under section

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Group, Inc.

has voting power of 100% in Carol

Australia Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that

Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited

has a relevant interest in under section

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Citicorp Nominees Pty

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Group, Inc.

Limited (Australia)

has voting power of 100% in Carol

Australia Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that

Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited

has a relevant interest in under section

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

Northern Trust Company

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Group, Inc.

has voting power of 100% in Carol

Australia Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that

Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited

has a relevant interest in under section

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

State Street Global

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Group, Inc.

Advisors (Australia) Limited

has voting power of 100% in Carol

Australia Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that

Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited

has a relevant interest in under section

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Group, Inc.

has voting power of 100% in Carol

Australia Holdings Pty Limited.

Class and number of securities affected

Class and number of securities

6,148,951 Fully paid ordinary shares

11,504,046 Fully paid ordinary shares

1,445,274 Fully paid ordinary shares

1,032,826 Fully paid ordinary shares

2,586,754 Fully paid ordinary shares

Person's votes affected

Person's votes

6,148,951

11,504,046

1,445,274

1,032,826

2,586,754

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

JPMorgan (UK)

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

National Custodian

Group, Inc.

Services

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

HSBC Custody Nominees

Group, Inc.

(Australia) Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Unknown

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Morgan Stanley Australia

Securities (Nominee) Pty

Group, Inc.

Ltd

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Unknown

Group, Inc.

5. Changes in association

Form604

Relevant interest in securities that Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.

587,128

1,050,711

7,040

1,097,167

18,431

60,000

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

587,128

1,050,711

7,040

1,097,167

18,431

60,000

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not applicable

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Signature

Kenji Takase

Authorised signatory

Dated 2 September 2019

Annexure A

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 8 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 2 September 2019

Kenji Takase

Authorised signatory

Dated 2 September 2019

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

changed

Nature of change

relation to change

securities affected

affected

Sale of securities by an entity

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

controlled by Carol Australia

13/08/2019

Inc.

Holdings Pty Limited

198,604.11

98,314 Ordinary shares

98,314

Sale of securities by an entity

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

controlled by Carol Australia

13/08/2019

Inc.

Holdings Pty Limited

278,242.51

137,737 Ordinary shares

137,737

Sale of securities by an entity

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

controlled by Carol Australia

13/08/2019

Inc.

Holdings Pty Limited

492,813.50

243,955 Ordinary shares

243,955

Sale of securities by an entity

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

controlled by Carol Australia

13/08/2019

Inc.

Holdings Pty Limited

323,797.79

160,288 Ordinary shares

160,288

Sale of securities by an entity

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

controlled by Carol Australia

13/08/2019

Inc.

Holdings Pty Limited

452,552.90

224,025 Ordinary shares

224,025

Sale of securities by an entity

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

controlled by Carol Australia

13/08/2019

Inc.

Holdings Pty Limited

1,009,878.29

499,915 Ordinary shares

499,915

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

13/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

3,727.80

1,710 Ordinary Shares

1,710

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

13/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

50.64

24 Ordinary Shares

24

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

13/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

2,856.94

1,354 Ordinary Shares

1,354

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

13/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

9,983.54

4,918 Ordinary Shares

4,918

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

13/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1,731.59

853 Ordinary Shares

853

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

13/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1,684.90

830 Ordinary Shares

830

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

13/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

5,334.84

2,628 Ordinary Shares

2,628

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

14/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

3,035.84

1,432 Ordinary Shares

1,432

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

14/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

6,301.52

2,776 Ordinary Shares

2,776

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

14/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

10,984.41

5,157 Ordinary Shares

5,157

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

14/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

2,647.84

1,273 Ordinary Shares

1,273

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

14/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

6,667.40

3,145 Ordinary Shares

3,145

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

594.49

269 Ordinary Shares

269

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

5,676.63

2,622 Ordinary Shares

2,622

Annexure A

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

15/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

2,386.80

1,170 Ordinary Shares

1,170

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

631.40

287 Ordinary Shares

287

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

398.03

183 Ordinary Shares

183

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

78.44

37 Ordinary Shares

37

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

870.62

404 Ordinary Shares

404

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

401.69

183 Ordinary Shares

183

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

763.84

352 Ordinary Shares

352

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

270.90

126 Ordinary Shares

126

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

540.93

247 Ordinary Shares

247

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2.17

1 Ordinary Shares

1

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

834.94

383 Ordinary Shares

383

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

642.39

294 Ordinary Shares

294

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

15/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

442.54

218 Ordinary Shares

218

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

762.48

353 Ordinary Shares

353

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

17,223.93

8,163 Ordinary Shares

8,163

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

292.12

134 Ordinary Shares

134

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

15/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

1,214.29

581 Ordinary Shares

581

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

15/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1,324.08

613 Ordinary Shares

613

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

16/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

212.66

98 Ordinary Shares

98

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

16/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

6,879.60

3,276 Ordinary Shares

3,276

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

16/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

709.80

338 Ordinary Shares

338

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

16/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

28.21

13 Ordinary Shares

13

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

16/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1,270.50

605 Ordinary Shares

605

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

16/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

6,888.20

3,131 Ordinary Shares

3,131

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

771.72

354 Ordinary Shares

354

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

19/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

455.62

218 Ordinary Shares

218

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

19/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

457.80

218 Ordinary Shares

218

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

834.41

389 Ordinary Shares

389

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

19/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2,717.00

1,300 Ordinary Shares

1,300

Annexure A

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

501.75

225 Ordinary Shares

225

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

Sale of securities by an entity

19/08/2019

Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

9,904.51

4,739 Ordinary Shares

4,739

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

1,698.50

790 Ordinary Shares

790

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

1,533.60

710 Ordinary Shares

710

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

122.08

56 Ordinary Shares

56

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

3,300.00

1,500 Ordinary Shares

1,500

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

17.84

8 Ordinary Shares

8

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

19/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

7,821.70

3,655 Ordinary Shares

3,655

Sale of securities by an entity

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

controlled by Carol Australia

20/08/2019

Inc.

Holdings Pty Limited

272,490.46

120,571 Ordinary shares

120,571

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

277.30

118 Ordinary Shares

118

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

4,598.32

2,008 Ordinary Shares

2,008

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

304.20

130 Ordinary Shares

130

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

13,800.00

6,000 Ordinary Shares

6,000

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

3,109.76

1,376 Ordinary Shares

1,376

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

4,207.50

1,870 Ordinary Shares

1,870

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

3,295.31

1,439 Ordinary Shares

1,439

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

1,982.60

862 Ordinary Shares

862

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

2,592.78

1,094 Ordinary Shares

1,094

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

3,884.70

1,689 Ordinary Shares

1,689

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

836.61

353 Ordinary Shares

353

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

2,563.60

1,105 Ordinary Shares

1,105

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

2,728.16

1,156 Ordinary Shares

1,156

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

640.79

278 Ordinary Shares

278

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

1,241.36

526 Ordinary Shares

526

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

2,808.00

1,200 Ordinary Shares

1,200

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

8,296.85

3,655 Ordinary Shares

3,655

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

1,398.00

600 Ordinary Shares

600

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

1,439.62

637 Ordinary Shares

637

Purchase of securities by an

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,

entity controlled by Morgan

20/08/2019

Inc.

Stanley

1,884.67

823 Ordinary Shares

823

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 22:29:05 UTC
