|
AFG Australian Finance : Change in substantial holding from MUFG Opens in a new Window
09/02/2019 | 06:30pm EDT
Form604
|
|
Form 604
|
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
Section 671B
|
|
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
|
To: Company Name/Scheme:
|
AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD
|
ACN/ARSN
|
066 385 822
|
1. Details of substantial holder
|
|
Name
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
There was a change in the interests of the
|
28/08/2019
|
substantial holder on
|
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
15/08/2019
|
The previous notice was dated
|
15/08/2019
|
The holder became aware on
|
30/08/2019
|
2. Previous and present voting power
|
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Class of securities
|
Previous notice
|
Present notice
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person whose
|
|
Consideration given in
|
relevant interest
|
Nature of change
|
change
|
relation to change
|
changed
|
|
|
|
|
See annexure A to this notice
|
|
|
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of
|
Registered holder
|
Person entitled to be
|
Nature of relevant
|
relevant
|
of securities
|
registered as holder
|
interest
|
interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest in securities that
|
|
|
|
Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited
|
|
|
|
has a relevant interest in under section
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
|
|
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
|
Citibank N A Hong Kong
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
has voting power of 100% in Carol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia Holdings Pty Limited.
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest in securities that
|
|
|
|
Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited
|
|
|
|
has a relevant interest in under section
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
Citicorp Nominees Pty
|
|
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
Group, Inc.
|
Limited (Australia)
|
|
|
has voting power of 100% in Carol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia Holdings Pty Limited.
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest in securities that
|
|
|
|
Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited
|
|
|
|
has a relevant interest in under section
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
|
|
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
|
Northern Trust Company
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
has voting power of 100% in Carol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia Holdings Pty Limited.
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest in securities that
|
|
|
|
Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited
|
|
|
|
has a relevant interest in under section
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
State Street Global
|
|
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
Group, Inc.
|
Advisors (Australia) Limited
|
|
|
has voting power of 100% in Carol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia Holdings Pty Limited.
|
|
|
|
Relevant interest in securities that
|
|
|
|
Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited
|
|
|
|
has a relevant interest in under section
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
|
|
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
|
Citibank N A Hong Kong
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
has voting power of 100% in Carol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia Holdings Pty Limited.
Class and number of securities affected
Class and number of securities
6,148,951 Fully paid ordinary shares
11,504,046 Fully paid ordinary shares
1,445,274 Fully paid ordinary shares
1,032,826 Fully paid ordinary shares
2,586,754 Fully paid ordinary shares
Person's votes affected
Person's votes
6,148,951
11,504,046
1,445,274
1,032,826
2,586,754
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
JPMorgan (UK)
|
Group, Inc.
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
National Custodian
|
Group, Inc.
|
Services
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
HSBC Custody Nominees
|
Group, Inc.
|
(Australia) Limited
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
Unknown
|
Group, Inc.
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
Morgan Stanley Australia
|
Securities (Nominee) Pty
|
Group, Inc.
|
Ltd
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
|
Unknown
|
Group, Inc.
|
|
5. Changes in association
|
Form604
Relevant interest in securities that Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in Carol Australia Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley Inc.
587,128
1,050,711
7,040
1,097,167
18,431
60,000
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
587,128
1,050,711
7,040
1,097,167
18,431
60,000
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
Not applicable
|
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Signature
|
Kenji Takase
|
Authorised signatory
Annexure A
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 8 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 2 September 2019
|
Kenji Takase
|
Authorised signatory
|
Dated 2 September 2019
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
|
Consideration given in
|
Class and number of
|
Person's votes
|
Date of change
|
changed
|
Nature of change
|
relation to change
|
securities affected
|
affected
|
|
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
controlled by Carol Australia
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Holdings Pty Limited
|
198,604.11
|
98,314 Ordinary shares
|
98,314
|
|
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
controlled by Carol Australia
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Holdings Pty Limited
|
278,242.51
|
137,737 Ordinary shares
|
137,737
|
|
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
controlled by Carol Australia
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Holdings Pty Limited
|
492,813.50
|
243,955 Ordinary shares
|
243,955
|
|
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
controlled by Carol Australia
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Holdings Pty Limited
|
323,797.79
|
160,288 Ordinary shares
|
160,288
|
|
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
controlled by Carol Australia
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Holdings Pty Limited
|
452,552.90
|
224,025 Ordinary shares
|
224,025
|
|
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
controlled by Carol Australia
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Holdings Pty Limited
|
1,009,878.29
|
499,915 Ordinary shares
|
499,915
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
3,727.80
|
1,710 Ordinary Shares
|
1,710
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
50.64
|
24 Ordinary Shares
|
24
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
2,856.94
|
1,354 Ordinary Shares
|
1,354
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
9,983.54
|
4,918 Ordinary Shares
|
4,918
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
1,731.59
|
853 Ordinary Shares
|
853
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
1,684.90
|
830 Ordinary Shares
|
830
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
13/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
5,334.84
|
2,628 Ordinary Shares
|
2,628
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
14/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
3,035.84
|
1,432 Ordinary Shares
|
1,432
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
14/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
6,301.52
|
2,776 Ordinary Shares
|
2,776
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
14/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
10,984.41
|
5,157 Ordinary Shares
|
5,157
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
14/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
2,647.84
|
1,273 Ordinary Shares
|
1,273
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
14/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
6,667.40
|
3,145 Ordinary Shares
|
3,145
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
594.49
|
269 Ordinary Shares
|
269
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
5,676.63
|
2,622 Ordinary Shares
|
2,622
Annexure A
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
2,386.80
|
1,170 Ordinary Shares
|
1,170
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
631.40
|
287 Ordinary Shares
|
287
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
398.03
|
183 Ordinary Shares
|
183
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
78.44
|
37 Ordinary Shares
|
37
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
870.62
|
404 Ordinary Shares
|
404
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
401.69
|
183 Ordinary Shares
|
183
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
763.84
|
352 Ordinary Shares
|
352
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
270.90
|
126 Ordinary Shares
|
126
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
540.93
|
247 Ordinary Shares
|
247
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
2.17
|
1 Ordinary Shares
|
1
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
834.94
|
383 Ordinary Shares
|
383
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
642.39
|
294 Ordinary Shares
|
294
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
442.54
|
218 Ordinary Shares
|
218
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
762.48
|
353 Ordinary Shares
|
353
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
17,223.93
|
8,163 Ordinary Shares
|
8,163
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
292.12
|
134 Ordinary Shares
|
134
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
1,214.29
|
581 Ordinary Shares
|
581
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
15/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
1,324.08
|
613 Ordinary Shares
|
613
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
16/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
212.66
|
98 Ordinary Shares
|
98
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
16/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
6,879.60
|
3,276 Ordinary Shares
|
3,276
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
16/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
709.80
|
338 Ordinary Shares
|
338
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
16/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
28.21
|
13 Ordinary Shares
|
13
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
16/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
1,270.50
|
605 Ordinary Shares
|
605
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
16/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
6,888.20
|
3,131 Ordinary Shares
|
3,131
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
771.72
|
354 Ordinary Shares
|
354
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
455.62
|
218 Ordinary Shares
|
218
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
457.80
|
218 Ordinary Shares
|
218
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
834.41
|
389 Ordinary Shares
|
389
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
2,717.00
|
1,300 Ordinary Shares
|
1,300
Annexure A
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
501.75
|
225 Ordinary Shares
|
225
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
controlled by Morgan Stanley
|
9,904.51
|
4,739 Ordinary Shares
|
4,739
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
1,698.50
|
790 Ordinary Shares
|
790
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
1,533.60
|
710 Ordinary Shares
|
710
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
122.08
|
56 Ordinary Shares
|
56
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
3,300.00
|
1,500 Ordinary Shares
|
1,500
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
17.84
|
8 Ordinary Shares
|
8
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
19/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
7,821.70
|
3,655 Ordinary Shares
|
3,655
|
|
|
Sale of securities by an entity
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
controlled by Carol Australia
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Holdings Pty Limited
|
272,490.46
|
120,571 Ordinary shares
|
120,571
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
277.30
|
118 Ordinary Shares
|
118
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
4,598.32
|
2,008 Ordinary Shares
|
2,008
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
304.20
|
130 Ordinary Shares
|
130
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
13,800.00
|
6,000 Ordinary Shares
|
6,000
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
3,109.76
|
1,376 Ordinary Shares
|
1,376
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
4,207.50
|
1,870 Ordinary Shares
|
1,870
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
3,295.31
|
1,439 Ordinary Shares
|
1,439
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
1,982.60
|
862 Ordinary Shares
|
862
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
2,592.78
|
1,094 Ordinary Shares
|
1,094
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
3,884.70
|
1,689 Ordinary Shares
|
1,689
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
836.61
|
353 Ordinary Shares
|
353
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
2,563.60
|
1,105 Ordinary Shares
|
1,105
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
2,728.16
|
1,156 Ordinary Shares
|
1,156
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
640.79
|
278 Ordinary Shares
|
278
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
1,241.36
|
526 Ordinary Shares
|
526
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
2,808.00
|
1,200 Ordinary Shares
|
1,200
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
8,296.85
|
3,655 Ordinary Shares
|
3,655
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
1,398.00
|
600 Ordinary Shares
|
600
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
1,439.62
|
637 Ordinary Shares
|
637
|
|
|
Purchase of securities by an
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,
|
entity controlled by Morgan
|
|
|
|
20/08/2019
|
Inc.
|
Stanley
|
1,884.67
|
823 Ordinary Shares
|
823
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|
|