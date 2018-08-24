Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFG Australian Finance : Dividend/Distribution - AFG Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:32am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AFG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday August 24, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.05700000

Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LTD

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

AFG

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday August 24, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AFG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday September 27, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.05700000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05700000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.05700000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 22:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52aSEARS : Salem Sears to close in September
AQ
12:49aKROGER : Requiem for the plastic bag
AQ
12:47aSEARS : stores in Manchester and Salem to close
AQ
12:43aSONY : to sell new version of Aibo robot dog in U.S.
AQ
12:42aHP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast
RE
12:42aParkit Appoints New Officers and Grants Incentive Stock Options
PR
12:42aSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and Webcast
PU
12:41aRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Jamba, Inc. Buyout
BU
12:40aHP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast
RE
12:37aMACMAHON : Media Release - Full Year Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
2OREZONE GOLD CORP : OREZONE GOLD : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Bomboré Gold Project
3ALLIANT ENERGY : ALLIANT ENERGY : How to stay safe if flooding occurs
4MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC : SIERRA TOTAL RETURN FUND : Announces Q4 2018 Distribution
5SOJOURN EXPLORATION INC : Sojourn Closes First Tranche of $2.8 Million Financing

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.