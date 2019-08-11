AFG Australian Finance : FY19 - Results in line with consensus Opens in a new Window

Log in
AFG Australian Finance : FY19 - Results in line with consensus

0
08/11/2019

Market Release

12 August 2019

AFG FY19 Results in line with consensus

As previously announced, Australian Finance Group Ltd (AFG) will release its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2019 on Friday, 23 August 2019.

The Full Year results announcement, Appendix 4E, 2019 Annual Report and accompanying investor presentation will be available prior to market open on 23 August 2019.

AFG expects its FY19 financial results will fall within current market consensus estimates with headline financial metrics expected to be as follows:

FY19

FY18

Revenue

$642.8m

$619.3m

Underlying NPAT

$28.6m

$28.1m

Reported NPAT

$33.0m

$33.3m

Residential Settlements

$31.3b

$35.3b

Commercial Settlements

$2.3b

$2.6b

These financial highlights have been disclosed to the market as they are included in the separate ASX announcement materials released today in relation to the Connective transaction.

For more information, please contact:

Alison Clarke

David Bailey

AFG Head of Corporate Communications

CEO

0402 781 367

(08) 9420 7888

alison.clarke@afgonline.com.au

david.bailey@afgonline.com.au

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 01:00:03 UTC
