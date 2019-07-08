AFG Australian Finance : June 2019 Index Opens in a new Window

Log in
AFG Australian Finance : June 2019 Index

07/08/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

9 July 2019

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

AFG MORTGAGE INDEX - Q4 2019

Please see attached statement regarding AFG's Mortgage Index for the fourth quarter of financial year 2019.

Yours faithfully,

Lisa Bevan

Company Secretary

CONTACT DETAILS

Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications

Mob 0402 781 367

David Bailey, CEO

Tel (08) 9420 7888

July 2019

AFG Index Q42019

Market Release

Table

of contents

  1. Introduction
  2. AFG Mortgages lodged
  3. Major vs Non Major lender market share
  4. Total lodgement volume
  5. Average mortgage size in dollars
  6. Loan Value Ratios (Loan state as % of property value)
  7. Major lender market share all mortgages last 12 months
  8. Non major lender market share all mortgages last 12 months
  9. Major lender market share fixed rate mortgages last 12 months
  10. Non major lender market share fixed rate mortgages last 12 months
  11. Top lenders by state
  12. Major vs Non Major by state

Contact Details

Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications

Mob 0402 781 367

www.afgonline.com.au

AFG

2

Index

09 July 2019

First signs of recovery in home loan market

as non-major market share reaches record high

The first glimpses of recovery are emerging in the Australian mortgage market, with the AFG Index released today revealing an increase in lodgements for the first time in a year.

Non-major lenders are driving much of the activity, responsible for a record high 42 per cent of lodgements and for the first time accounting for more than one in every three mortgages for first home buyers.

The AFG Index recorded more than $13 billion in lodgements in the three months to June 30, representing a 12 per cent increase on the last quarter. Despite the turnaround in the last quarter, the numbers remain 11 per cent down on the same time last year.

AFG Chief Executive Officer David Bailey said "There are tentative signs of increased activity with both lodgement numbers and volumes up significantly for the quarter. It will be important to see the impact of recent moves by the RBA but we remain cautiously optimistic.

"It remains relatively subdued out there in Victoria and New South Wales, with both states recording an 11 per cent dip on the same time last year, offset by activity in the smaller states."

South Australia was ostensibly flat, whilst Queensland and Western Australia recorded slips of thirteen per cent and seven per cent respectively. With respect to Western Australia, while the national figures report a quarterly uplift of 12 per cent, the growth in WA was slightly less at 2.8 per cent. Total lodgements for WA were just under $1.4 billion. Three years ago, that number was more than $2 billion.

Average mortgage size is at an all-time high of almost $515,000, with South Australia the only state to record a drop to now be sitting at $402,473.

Mr Bailey said Investors are benefiting from the relaxation in regulatory constraints and have edged back up to 28 per cent, the same level as Q4 2018.

"With investor lending up, it is interesting to also note the major banks' responses to the recent cash rate reductions where investor loan rates have seen larger rate cuts passed on to customers. With those APRA-related restrictions now lifted, this could signal a new battleground for customers.

"After a period of slow growth, Refinancers have lifted to 28 per cent, but this is still a long way from the activity seen in 2016 when they recorded levels as high as 39 per cent. Homeowners looking to Upgrade have dropped back to the same level they were at in the final quarter of 2017."

Contact Details

Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications Mob 0402 781 367

www.afgonline.com.au

The First Home Buyer segment of the market has been consistent with recent quarters to be sitting at 14%. The split of where these customers are going to obtain finance for their first home has shifted further towards the non-majors. In the fourth quarter, a record 35 per cent of all first home buyer lodgements went to the non-majors which is the highest split since 33 per cent was recorded way back in Quarter 2 2015.

In further evidence of the competitiveness in the market, an increasing amount of Interest Only finance was also provided by the non-majors.

The non-majors recorded close to 45 per cent of all Interest- Only home loans to the market - this represents a significant jump on last quarter and the same time last year when it was around 4 in every 10 Interest Only home loans.

The combined impact of the Interest Only and First Home Buyer uplifts in the final quarter of the financial year has seen the country's non-major lenders' market share reach a record high, with 42.3 per cent of homebuyers choosing to lodge their mortgages with a non-major lender. Across the country, NSW recorded the most competitive race between the major and non-major lenders for the quarter, with less than eight per cent separating the respective market shares.

Mr Bailey said "With the RBA moving to reduce the cash rate twice recently, it will be interesting to watch the market and see if people are calling the bottom and choosing a fixed rate product. Again, the non-major lenders seem to be in the hunt. Almost 37 per cent of customers choosing a fixed rate loan were doing so with a non-major lender. This is a high for the year - this number in March 2019 was only 20 per cent. Of the fixed rate loan providers in the market, the Westpac house of brands provide one in every four fixed rate loans, which incredibly is down from nearly 38 per cent in April."

Among the non-majors, Macquarie's market share grew steadily across the quarter and finished June just shy of 10 per cent. ING has also been regaining ground and finished the quarter at four per cent, after dropping to less than two per cent in March.

Among the majors, CBA increased market share to finish June at 18 per cent and NAB finished a tough quarter to reach seven per cent by the end of June. NAB's gains appear to be at the expense of the Westpac group of brands with Westpac, Bank SA, Bank of Melbourne and St George all recording a fall in market share.

AFG 3

Index

TABLE 1

AFG Mortgages lodged

Fiscal

Fiscal

Lodge #

Lodge Volume

Avg Loan

Inv %

First Home

Refinance %

Upgrader %

Interest Only %

Principal &

Year

Quarter

Buyers %

Interest %

2013

1

21,572

$8,416,747,858

$390,170

36%

15%

34%

28%

53%

47%

2013

2

21,409

$8,487,498,307

$396,445

36%

12%

34%

31%

51%

48%

2013

3

21,210

$8,322,956,168

$392,407

36%

12%

33%

31%

52%

48%

2013

4

24,446

$9,799,859,820

$400,878

37%

11%

33%

30%

54%

46%

2014

1

25,819

$10,542,068,141

$408,307

38%

10%

31%

32%

54%

46%

2014

2

25,896

$10,984,655,498

$424,183

39%

9%

32%

31%

56%

44%

2014

3

24,232

$10,303,134,053

$425,187

39%

9%

32%

31%

57%

43%

2014

4

26,966

$11,551,459,672

$428,371

39%

9%

34%

30%

58%

42%

2015

1

28,132

$12,204,183,662

$433,819

39%

8%

34%

31%

58%

42%

2015

2

28,664

$12,890,904,077

$449,725

39%

7%

36%

30%

59%

41%

2015

3

27,496

$12,267,637,050

$446,161

40%

8%

35%

30%

59%

41%

2015

4

31,230

$14,354,746,533

$459,646

40%

8%

37%

28%

59%

40%

2016

1

29,920

$14,074,562,292

$470,406

33%

9%

36%

34%

54%

46%

2016

2

28,851

$13,708,380,726

$475,144

31%

7%

38%

35%

50%

50%

2016

3

27,275

$12,898,678,564

$472,912

33%

8%

38%

34%

48%

52%

2016

4

30,358

$14,491,015,141

$477,338

34%

7%

39%

33%

47%

53%

2017

1

31,571

$15,123,412,777

$479,029

32%

8%

38%

34%

46%

54%

2017

2

30,736

$14,970,862,685

$487,079

34%

9%

38%

32%

47%

53%

2017

3

29,032

$14,148,913,068

$487,356

32%

10%

35%

34%

44%

55%

2017

4

30,057

$14,548,600,260

$484,034

31%

10%

29%

39%

33%

67%

2018

1

30,470

$14,946,099,991

$490,519

29%

13%

25%

41%

19%

81%

2018

2

29,673

$14,812,129,617

$499,179

28%

13%

22%

44%

19%

81%

2018

3

27,725

$13,796,609,619

$497,623

28%

13%

23%

43%

20%

80%

2018

4

28,866

$14,541,978,344

$503,775

28%

13%

23%

43%

19%

81%

2019

1

27,870

$14,157,700,702

$507,991

27%

14%

24%

43%

19%

81%

2019

2

25,528

$12,967,420,538

$507,969

27%

13%

24%

43%

18%

81%

2019

3

23,039

$11,618,286,013

$504,288

26%

14%

25%

43%

19%

81%

2019

4

25,250

$13,001,165,164

$514,898

28%

14%

28%

39%

20%

80%

Contact Details

Alison Clarke, AFG Head of Corporate Communications

Mob 0402 781 367

www.afgonline.com.au

AFG

4

Index

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 22:42:01 UTC
