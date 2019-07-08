AFG Australian Finance : June 2019 Index Opens in a new Window

The first glimpses of recovery are emerging in the Australian mortgage market, with the AFG Index released today revealing an increase in lodgements for the first time in a year.

Non-major lenders are driving much of the activity, responsible for a record high 42 per cent of lodgements and for the first time accounting for more than one in every three mortgages for first home buyers.

The AFG Index recorded more than $13 billion in lodgements in the three months to June 30, representing a 12 per cent increase on the last quarter. Despite the turnaround in the last quarter, the numbers remain 11 per cent down on the same time last year.

AFG Chief Executive Officer David Bailey said "There are tentative signs of increased activity with both lodgement numbers and volumes up significantly for the quarter. It will be important to see the impact of recent moves by the RBA but we remain cautiously optimistic.

"It remains relatively subdued out there in Victoria and New South Wales, with both states recording an 11 per cent dip on the same time last year, offset by activity in the smaller states."

South Australia was ostensibly flat, whilst Queensland and Western Australia recorded slips of thirteen per cent and seven per cent respectively. With respect to Western Australia, while the national figures report a quarterly uplift of 12 per cent, the growth in WA was slightly less at 2.8 per cent. Total lodgements for WA were just under $1.4 billion. Three years ago, that number was more than $2 billion.

Average mortgage size is at an all-time high of almost $515,000, with South Australia the only state to record a drop to now be sitting at $402,473.

Mr Bailey said Investors are benefiting from the relaxation in regulatory constraints and have edged back up to 28 per cent, the same level as Q4 2018.

"With investor lending up, it is interesting to also note the major banks' responses to the recent cash rate reductions where investor loan rates have seen larger rate cuts passed on to customers. With those APRA-related restrictions now lifted, this could signal a new battleground for customers.

"After a period of slow growth, Refinancers have lifted to 28 per cent, but this is still a long way from the activity seen in 2016 when they recorded levels as high as 39 per cent. Homeowners looking to Upgrade have dropped back to the same level they were at in the final quarter of 2017."

