AFG Australian Finance : Merger with Connective - Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

AFG Australian Finance : Merger with Connective - Investor Presentation

08/11/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Merger with Connective Investor Presentation

AFG continuing to drive competition and choice

2019

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Australian Finance Group Ltd (AFG) for information purposes only.

This presentation is not a product disclosure statement or prospectus for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), nor does it constitute financial product or investment advice or a recommendation, offer or invitation by any person or to any person to sell, purchase or otherwise invest in securities in AFG in any jurisdiction.

This presentation contains general and background information about AFG's and Connective Group Pty Ltd's (Connective Group) activities current as at the date of the presentation and should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information that an investor should consider when making an investment decision. The information is provided in summary form, has not been independently verified, and should not be considered to be comprehensive or complete. It should be read in conjunction with AFG's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange which are available at www.asx.com.au. The information in this presentation includes historic information about the performance of AFG, Connective Group and AFG's securities. That information is historic only, and is not an indication or representation about the future performance of AFG, Connective or AFG's securities. You should not place undue reliance on any such information.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness, reliability or adequacy of any statements, estimates, opinions or other information, or the reasonableness of any assumption or other statement, contained in this presentation. Nor is any representation or warranty, express or implied, given as to the accuracy, completeness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, forward-looking statements or potential returns contained in this presentation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information which reflects management's expectations regarding AFG's or Connective's future growth, results of operations (including, without limitation, capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Often, forward- looking statements include words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forecasts, forward-looking statements or potential returns only reflect subjective views held by AFG, and are based on certain assumptions made by AFG, as at the date specified in the relevant information and are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of AFG. Although management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual events and results may vary from the events or results expressed or implied in such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements.

This presentation contains general information only and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of individual investors. Investors should make their own independent assessment of the information in this presentation and obtain their own independent advice from a qualified financial adviser, lawyer, accountant, tax or such other adviser as considered appropriate having regard to their objectives, financial situation and needs before taking any action.

Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any stock exchange listing rules, in providing the information in this presentation, AFG does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, AFG and its related bodies corporate, directors, officers, employees, advisers and agents disclaim all liability and responsibility (including without limitation any liability arising in negligence, statute or otherwise) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may arise or be suffered by any person through use or reliance on anything contained in, or omitted from, this presentation. An investment in AFG securities is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of AFG. AFG does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of AFG securities. The distribution of this presentation including in jurisdictions outside Australia, may be restricted by law. Any person who receives this presentation must seek advice on and observe any such restrictions.

2019

Transaction/merger rationale (1 of 2)

Significant

national mortgage

aggregator and

broker

distribution

network

Key benefits of combined group

  • AFG to merge with the aggregation business of Connective Group in a transaction that values Connective at $120 million on a cash-free,debt-free basis
  • Transaction consideration implies a pro forma unaudited reported FY19 PE multiple of ~11.0x1
  • A significant national broker distribution network to drive greater competition in the home loan market
  • Broadens choice for brokers and consumers
  • Enhances competition amongst major and non-major lenders
  • 6,575+ brokers and combined FY19 mortgage settlements of $76 billion, leveraging best practice in technology and compliance as well as combined financial strength
  • Significant opportunities for further distribution of AFG products across Connective Group's network, including AFG Securities (AFGS) products
  • Larger distribution channel, generating data rich insights into the Australian mortgage market
  • Expecting pre-tax cost synergies of $4m p.a. to be fully realised over a four-year period

Creates long-term

Expected to be EPS accretive (pre-synergies) in first full financial year post-integration

value for AFG

Proposed funding structure expected to allow AFG to maintain a dividend payout ratio between 60-80 per cent

shareholders

Note 1: Unaudited. Excludes any potential impacts of acquisition accounting.

2019

Transaction/merger rationale (2 of 2)

Consideration

Transaction is

fully funded

Strong cultural fit

and regulatory

alignment

  • Connective Group shareholders will receive $60 million in cash and 30.9 million AFG shares
  • AFG shares to be issued at $1.9426/share, being the 10-day VWAP up to and including 9 August 2019
  • Cash consideration funded through a new debt facility - conservative gearing levels (~1.0x debt/EBITDA1 on an FY19 pro forma basis)
  • AFG can elect to cash settle up to 50% of the AFG shares to be issued as consideration at completion2
  • Both AFG and Connective have a strong focus on service delivery to brokers, operating in a highly competitive environment for market share
  • Connective Group executives Glenn Lees and Mark Haron will continue to run the Connective business and retain a significant shareholding in AFG (per the terms of the escrow arrangements)
  • Glenn Lees will be offered the opportunity to join the AFG board on completion of the transaction

Conditional Transaction, anticipated to complete in 2HFY20

  • Transaction conditional upon a court validating the transaction as not being unlawful or able to be set aside (a non- customary condition), in addition to ACCC, AFG shareholder (if required), Connective Group shareholder approval and other customary approvals
  • If the conditions are satisfied, AFG anticipates completion of the transaction in the second half of FY20

Note 1: Unaudited. Excludes any potential impacts of acquisition accounting.

2019

Key terms of the transaction

Transaction

structure

Purchase price

Key conditions

Funding

AFG board

Other key terms

  • AFG will acquire substantially all the assets and liabilities of Connective Group
  • The transaction is structured so that it will proceed as an asset sale but can proceed as a share sale in certain circumstances and where the parties agree
  • $120 million - payable $60 million in cash and 30.9 million AFG shares
  • Purchase price subject to a standard working capital adjustment mechanism depending on the level of working capital delivered at completion and level of net cash remaining in the business (Connective has no outstanding interest-bearing debt)
  • Transaction conditional upon a court validating the transaction as not being unlawful or able to be set aside (a non-customary condition), ACCC and AFG shareholder approvals (if required), Connective Group shareholder approval and other customary conditions precedent for a transaction of this nature
  • Cash consideration to be funded through a new $60 million debt facility
  • 30.9 million AFG shares to be issued to Connective Group at $1.9426/share (being the 10-day VWAP up until 10 August 2019)
  • AFG retains the right to cash settle up to 50 per cent of the AFG shares to be issued as consideration at completion at a price per share equal to:
    • If funded via a new equity raising: the higher of (1) a 7.5 per cent discount to AFG's 10 day VWAP up until the date on which AFG issues a cash settlement notice or (2) the issue price of any new shares; or
    • If funded through other sources (i.e. existing cash or debt): AFG's 10 day VWAP up until the date on which AFG issues a cash settlement notice
  • All AFG shares issued to Connective Group (or any ultimate Shareholders of Connective Group where the escrow arrangements are rolled up to those shareholders) will be placed under a voluntary escrow as follows (all periods are from completion):
    • First 12 months: All shares under escrow
    • After 12 months: 25 per cent of shares released from escrow
    • After 18 months: 50 per cent (cumulative) of shares released from escrow
    • After 24 months: All remaining shares released from escrow
  • If AFG is subject to a control transaction during the escrow period, Connective Group has agreed to accept the offer in circumstances where the transaction has been recommended by a majority of the AFG board (this obligation does not apply if such an action would breach the fiduciary duties of the board of the Connective Group or it is prohibited by a court or statutory order)
  • Glenn Lees will be offered the opportunity to join the AFG board on completion of the Transaction
  • Standard representations and warranties for this type of transaction

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 01:00:03 UTC
