AFG Australian Finance : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form Opens in a new Window

Notice of Meeting

Notice is given to the shareholders of Australian Finance Group Ltd (Company) that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held at 9am Western Standard Time on Friday 23 November 2018 at Level 4, 100 Havelock St, West Perth, Western Australia 6005 (AGM or Meeting).

Items of Business

1) FINANCIAL REPORTS

To receive and consider the Company's Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2018.

2)ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

(a) Re-election of Malcolm Watkins as a director To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Malcolm Watkins, who retires as a director of the Company in accordance with rule 8.1(e) of the Company's constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company."

(b) Re-election of Craig Carter as a director To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Craig Carter, who retires as a director of the Company in accordance with rule 8.1(e) of the Company's constitution, and being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company." Note: Separate resolutions will be put to the Meeting in respect of each director seeking re-election.

3) REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following in accordance with section 250R (2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act): "That the Remuneration Report for the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018 be adopted."

4) GRANT OF 2019 LTI AWARD TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - BRETT MCKEON To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That approval be given, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and sections 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, to grant 20,114 Performance Rights to Executive Director, Brett McKeon, under the Company's long term incentive plan as set out in the Explanatory Notes accompanying this notice of meeting.

5) GRANT OF 2019 LTI AWARD TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - MALCOLM WATKINS To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That approval be given, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and sections 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, to grant 20,114 Performance Rights to Executive Director, Malcolm Watkins, under the Company's long term incentive plan as set out in the Explanatory Notes accompanying this notice of meeting."

6) PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER APPROVAL PROVISIONS

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That the proportional takeover approval provisions contained in rule 6 of the Constitution of the Company (as last approved by shareholders) be reinserted for a further period of three (3) years from the date of the Meeting convened by this notice of meeting."

Note: Voting exclusion statement for Items 3, 4, & 5

Item 3: The Company will disregard any votes cast (in any capacity) on the resolution in Item 3:

• by or on behalf of a member of the Company's key management personnel (KMP) named in the remuneration report for the year ended 30 June 2018, or their closely related parties; or

• as a proxy by a member of the KMP at the date of the AGM or their closely related parties, unless the vote is cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution in Item 3 in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form, or the vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting pursuant to an express authority to vote undirected proxies as the Chairman decides (see Note 4 on page 11 below).

Item 4: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution in Item 4:

• by or on behalf of Brett McKeon, or his associates, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast;

• by or on behalf of Malcolm Watkins, or his associates, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; and

• as a proxy by a member of the KMP at the date of the AGM or their closely related parties, unless the vote is cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution in Item 4 in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form, or the vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting pursuant to an express authority to vote undirected proxies as the Chairman decides (see Note 4 on page 11 below).

Item 5: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolution in Item 5:

• by or on behalf of Malcolm Watkins or his associates, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast;

• by or on behalf of Brett McKeon, or his associates, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; and

• as a proxy by a member of the KMP at the date of the AGM or their closely related parties, unless the vote is cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution in Item 5 in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form, or the vote is cast by the Chairman of the Meeting pursuant to an express authority to vote undirected proxies as the Chairman decides (see Note 4 on page 11 below).

Explanatory Notes

1)Financial Reports

The Corporations Act requires that the Company's Financial Report (which includes the Financial Statements and the Directors' Declaration), the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 be laid before the AGM.

There is no requirement in the Corporations Act or the Company's constitution that shareholders vote on, approve or adopt the reports. However, shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity at the AGM to ask questions about those reports.

Shareholders will also have a reasonable opportunity to ask the auditor questions in relation to the conduct of the audit, the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report, the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the Financial Statements of the Company, and the independence of the auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit.

The Company's Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 form part of the Company's 2018 Annual Report, a copy of which is available at:http://investors.afgonline.com.au/ investor/?page=annual-reports

Shareholders may also elect to receive, free of charge, a printed copy of the Company's Annual Report for each ﬁnancial year by contacting the Company's share registry on 1300 554 474. A printed copy of the Company's 2018 Annual Report has been sent to shareholders who have previously made this election.

2) Election of Directors

In accordance with the Company's constitution, a director (other than the managing director) must retire from oﬃce no later than the longer of the third AGM and 3 years following that director's last election or appointment. Retiring directors are eligible for re-election. Malcolm Watkins and Craig Carter were last elected as directors at the 2015 AGM. Mr Watkins therefore retires and, being eligible, oﬀers himself for re-election to the board of the Company (Board). Mr Carter also retires and, being eligible, oﬀers himself for re-election to the Board.

The Board has in place policies and procedures designed to identify and update criteria for current and potential directors in response to the changing environment and monitor the skills and experience of existing directors to ensure that the Board operates eﬃciently and eﬀectively.

The Board undertakes an annual review of its performance, policies and practices. This review includes an assessment of the performance of each director individually and the results are considered by the Board in determining its endorsement of the directors to stand for election or re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The Board has undertaken a review of the performance of each director standing for election and re-election and the contribution they have made to the Board. The Board has also considered the skills and expertise that each director brings to the Board.

The Board (with the relevant director abstaining in respect of their own election or re-election) recommends that you vote in favour of the re-election of Mr Watkins and Mr Carter.

Proﬁles of the directors standing for re-election are set out below.