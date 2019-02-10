AFG Australian Finance : Notice of HY19 Results Announcement Date and Conference Call Opens in a new Window

11 February 2019

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

Notice of HY2019 Results and Conference Call

Please see attached market release providing details of when Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) intends to release its HY2019 financial results and the associated conference call.

Yours faithfully

Lisa Bevan Company Secretary

MARKET RELEASE 11 February 2019

Notice of AFG HY2019 results and conference call

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) will release its half year 2019 financial results on Friday, 22 February, 2019.

David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Ben Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation to analysts and investors via a conference call at 11:00am (AEST) the same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1800 123 296 (toll free Australia), 0800 452 782 (toll free New Zealand) or +61 2 8038 5221 (international) and provide the operator with the details of the company you represent. The conference ID is 7258294.

For more information, please contact:

Alison Clarke

Head of Corporate Communications Australian Finance Group Ltd +61 402 781 367