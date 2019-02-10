AFG Australian Finance : Notice of HY19 Results Announcement Date and Conference Call Opens in a new Window

11 February 2019
Notice of HY2019 Results and Conference Call
Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) intends to release its HY2019 financial results
MARKET RELEASE 11 February 2019
Notice of AFG HY2019 results and conference call
Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) will release its half year 2019 financial results on Friday, 22 February, 2019.
David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Ben Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation to analysts and investors via a conference call at 11:00am (AEST) the same day.
To participate in the call, please dial 1800 123 296 (toll free Australia), 0800 452 782 (toll free New Zealand) or +61 2 8038 5221 (international) and provide the operator with the details of the company you represent. The conference ID is 7258294.
For more information, please contact:
Alison Clarke
Head of Corporate Communications Australian Finance Group Ltd +61 402 781 367
