Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFG Australian Finance : Notice of HY19 Results Announcement Date and Conference Call Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 11:55pm EST

11 February 2019

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

Notice of HY2019 Results and Conference Call

Please see attached market release providing details of when Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) intends to release its HY2019 financial results and the associated conference call.

Yours faithfully

Lisa Bevan Company Secretary

MARKET RELEASE 11 February 2019

Notice of AFG HY2019 results and conference call

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX: AFG) will release its half year 2019 financial results on Friday, 22 February, 2019.

David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Ben Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer, will give a presentation to analysts and investors via a conference call at 11:00am (AEST) the same day.

To participate in the call, please dial 1800 123 296 (toll free Australia), 0800 452 782 (toll free New Zealand) or +61 2 8038 5221 (international) and provide the operator with the details of the company you represent. The conference ID is 7258294.

For more information, please contact:

Alison Clarke

Head of Corporate Communications Australian Finance Group Ltd +61 402 781 367

Disclaimer

AFG - Australian Finance Group Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 04:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40aABEO : ABEO: 9-month revenues up 25.3%, including 4.2% organic growth and Year-to-date order intake up 18.7%
AN
01:35aAPP SQUARE : Enjoy the blockchain DApp 'store' on Infinito Wallet, version 2.4
AQ
01:35aOLD MUTUAL : Desmond Maringwa challenges scouts
AQ
01:35aIMPERIAL BRANDS : Chairman to Step Down in Coming Months -The Times of London
DJ
01:35aABEO : ABEO: A change in governance
AN
01:34aVALENTINE : Diamond, Access banks to reward customers' loyalty
AQ
01:34a$43.33M DEBT : Court warns CBN, NCC, others against sale of 9Mobile
AQ
01:31aTELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 6 2019
AQ
01:31aELEKTA : Conference call regarding Elekta's Q3 report for 2018/19
AQ
01:31aNEOPOST : As part of its "Back to Growth" strategy, Neopost proceeds with the divestment of Human Inference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK and Switzerland to sign post-Brexit trade agreement
2Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count rise, trade concerns
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian sovereign fund criticizes NAB's leadership..
4MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Brett Mitchell
5UBS GROUP : UBS : Chairman of Imperial Brands to quit amid board reform - The Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.