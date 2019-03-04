Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFI FEST 2019 PRESENTED BY AUDI ANNOUNCES FESTIVAL DATES AND CALL FOR ENTRIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:35pm EST

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi has officially announced its dates and call for entries. The 33rd edition of AFI FEST will take place in Hollywood, CA, from November 14–21, 2019. Entries are now being accepted and filmmakers are invited to submit feature, documentary, experimental, animated and short films at AFI.com/AFIFEST or through FilmFreeway. AFI FEST will have submission deadlines — early, official and final — for fiction shorts (under 30 minutes), nonfiction shorts (under 40 minutes) and feature films. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes AFI FEST as a qualifying festival for the Live Action and Animated Short Film categories for the annual Academy Awards®.                                                                       FEATURES AND SHORTS                                                                         Early Deadline – March 29
                                                                         Official Deadline – May 3
                                                                          Final Deadline – July 12

Audi will return as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of AFI FEST, enabling the festival to host the very best of world cinema in Hollywood. Audi and their visionary support reflect a continuing commitment to create opportunities for equality in film and television. At AFI FEST 2018, Audi showcased a custom installation spotlighting women filmmakers on the facade of The Hollywood Roosevelt. In 2017, Audi created the Audi Fellowship for Women to support one female director and her entire two-year AFI Conservatory enrollment.

0_medium_FESTlogo.jpg


Filmmakers can email programming@AFI.com or call 866.AFI.FEST for more information about the submissions process.

About the American Film Institute

The American Film Institute was established by presidential proclamation in the White House Rose Garden, and launched its national mandate on June 5, 1967 — to preserve the heritage of the motion picture, to honor the artists and their work and to educate the next generation of storytellers. AFI's founding Trustees included Chairman Gregory Peck, Vice Chairman Sidney Poitier, Francis Ford Coppola, Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., Jack Valenti and George Stevens, Jr., as Director. For more information about AFI, visit AFI.com or connect with AFI at twitter.com/AmericanFilm, facebook.com/AmericanFilmInstitute and youtube.com/AFI.

About AFI FEST presented by Audi

A program of the American Film Institute, AFI FEST presented by Audi is a celebration of global cinema and today's Hollywood — a showcase for the best festival films of the year and an opportunity for master filmmakers and emerging artists to come together with audiences in the movie capital of the world. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes AFI FEST as a qualifying festival for two of the Short Film categories for the annual Academy Awards®. This year's edition takes place November 14-21, 2019. Additional information about AFI FEST is available at AFI.com/AFIFEST. Connect with AFI FEST at facebook.com/AFIFEST, twitter.com/AFIFEST and youtube.com/AFI.

About Audi

Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.812 million vehicles globally in 2018. In the U.S., Audi of America sold nearly 224,000 vehicles in 2018. 2019 marks 50 years for the brand in the U.S. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

Ryan Lattanzio
American Film Institute
3238567619
rlattanzio@AFI.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:57pSegment Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Status
GL
02:57pRYAH brings its Dose Measuring Vaporizer to Oklahoma with The Peak Dispensary
GL
02:55pJOHNSON DEVELOPMENT : Sees 6 Communities on National Best-Selling Lists
BU
02:55pBayhorse AGM Results
NE
02:54pU.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal
RE
02:53pU.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal
RE
02:53pWGU WASHINGTON : Welcomes Leader from Seattle's Tech Community to Advisory Board
PR
02:53pGRACO : Launches Industry's First Electric Ride-On Striping System
BU
02:51pAMBASE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:51pMouser and Molex Sponsor Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan for 2019 IndyCar Season
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
4U.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.