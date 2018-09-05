AFIA American Feed Industry Association : Cheers Confirmation of Two CFTC Commissioners

The American Feed Industry Association commends the U.S. Senate for confirming Dawn DeBerry Stump and Dan Michael Berkovitz to serve as commissioners of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission last week.

The American Feed Industry Association commends the U.S. Senate for confirming Dawn DeBerry Stump and Dan Michael Berkovitz to serve as commissioners of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission last week. AFIA's President and CEO Joel G. Newman made the following statement:

'The animal food industry relies on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for its critical role in ensuring a fair marketplace for the purchase of commodities used in the manufacture of feed and pet food. The agency has been without a complete suite of commissioners for several years, making it difficult for it to complete its regulatory function at full capacity, amid a changing marketplace and increased oversight responsibilities. The American Feed Industry Association commends the U.S. Senate for completing the CFTC's five-member commission with the confirmation of Stump and Berkovitz, two well-qualified candidates with a genuine understanding of agricultural commodity markets.'