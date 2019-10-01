Log in
AFL : Acquires Optical Telecom, Expands DAS Networking Services

10/01/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable, connectivity and accessories, and a provider of network services, announces it has acquired Optical & Telecommunication Solutions, Inc. (Optical Telecom), a leading wireless solutions provider focused on in-building and outdoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). The acquisition supports AFL’s strategy to expand its footprint across the Southwest and Southeast and complement its existing enterprise services.

“Optical Telecom has built its reputation on family values, quality installations and technical expertise,” commented Sam Orendain, Founder of Optical Telecom. “With this new partnership, we are now part of a global team with a great culture and a track record of success and innovation. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity this partnership brings to our associates, our customers and to our industry.”

From design and site survey to installation and project management, Optical Telecom provides a wide range of DAS services. Since 2001, Optical Telecom has brought wireless services to millions while increasing productivity, reducing costs and providing unprecedented coverage.

“As 5G and Smart Building technologies gain momentum in the industry, AFL will be well-positioned to support these emerging markets given the synergies and strengths between AFL and Optical Telecom,” explained Seneca Mullins, vice president of AFL’s Enterprise Services.

Mullins continued, “AFL and Optical Telecom share the same Core Value—Customer’s First. With this commonality, our customers can expect the same technical expertise and exceptional customer service they have relied on for many years.”

In 2014, AFL’s Enterprise Services launched its Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) solutions business which includes in-building wireless, small cell and Wi-Fi solutions. The HetNet business coupled with Optical Telecom’s specialized indoor and outdoor DAS capabilities will allow AFL to provide a complete enterprise solution.

Optical Telecom is headquartered in Addison, Texas and has offices in Duluth, Georgia and Houston, Texas. AFL will maintain the Optical Telecom brand as part of AFL Enterprise Services. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For additional information on AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise and industrial markets as well as several emerging markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and “like us” on Facebook. Review our blog or subscribe to our bi-monthly e-newsletter.


© Business Wire 2019
