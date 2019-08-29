AFL CIO American Federation of Labor and Congres : CIO President to Meet With President of Mexico on New NAFTA

In a historic meeting, Trumka will lay out the current proposal's shortcomings on labor protections and enforcement

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka announced today he will lead a delegation of U.S. labor leaders to Mexico City early next week. Trumka will meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss significant shortcomings in the proposed new NAFTA's labor and enforcement provisions.

Trumka and the delegation also will meet with government officials, counterparts from the Mexican labor movement and local workers.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Trumka noted that he will share his skepticism about the proposed agreement's enforceability and whether Mexico is prepared to implement promised labor reforms.

'Trade without enforcement is a windfall for corporations and a disaster for workers,' Trumka said. 'We want to get to 'yes.' But, if Mexico can't ensure workers' ability to bargain for higher wages through real unions, the entire deal is a nonstarter.'

Trumka repeatedly has warned the Trump administration that the proposed agreement is incomplete as written-and that any attempt to force its passage prematurely would spark nationwide mobilization by the labor movement to defeat it.

'We're not looking for a tinkered, rebranded NAFTA,' Trumka added. 'We need to replace it with a truly pro-worker deal that uses the United States' enormous influence and economic power to uphold the rights and dignity of working people here and across North America.'

Contact: John Weber: 202-637-5018