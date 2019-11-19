Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFL-CIO's Trumka says more work remains on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 03:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: AFL-CIO union president Richard Trumka addresses the United Auto Workers union 37th Constitutional Convention in Detroit,

A major U.S. labor leader on Monday said there was more work to do on a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, pushing back against comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that a breakthrough was imminent.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressuring Congress to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, but House Democrats have been pushing for changes to shore up enforcement of the labor and environmental provisions.

Pelosi last week said a breakthrough in the talks was imminent. Her big challenge will be to persuade labor unions who felt burned by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to accept the new deal.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka told union members at a convention in Maryland on Monday evening that NAFTA had been "a disaster for working people," with Maryland alone losing more than 70,000 manufacturing jobs.

"We've been lobbying the White House specifically on NAFTA for more than two years, slowly but surely moving the ball down the field. But we are not there yet," Trumka said. "Let me repeat: we are not there yet."

Excerpts of his remarks were provided to Reuters by an AFL-CIO spokeswoman.

Trumka said there was pressure to "fold on core issues" to secure a deal, but vowed not to let that happen, because millions of jobs were at stake.

"Getting this done right is more important than getting it done fast. So until the administration can show us in writing that the new NAFTA is truly enforceable, with stronger labor standards, there is still more work to be done," he said.

"We cannot and will not support any deal that does not deliver for working people," he added.

Some of Trump's key cabinet members will be at the White House on Tuesday for a concerted push for passage of USMCA, White House spokeswoman Roma Daravi said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

USMCA, signed by the three countries about a year ago in an effort to replace the $1 trillion NAFTA, must be passed by lawmakers in all three countries, including the U.S. Congress.

Mexico has already ratified the new deal, while Canada says it is waiting in order to move in tandem with the United States.

Trumka last month said the deal was unlikely to pass as it stands if it was brought for a vote in November.

He is due to meet with freshmen Democrats in the House on Tuesday, Politico reported late on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORE CORPORATION 1.62% 1441 End-of-day quote.28.89%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
ROMA GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.22 End-of-day quote.292.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Supply chain finance takes centre stage at 2020 ICC Banking Commission Annual Meeting
PU
04:40aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : TER for top executives of SUNAT creates positive outlook for the future
PU
04:35aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Dutch Advertising Code Committee bans margarine's anti-palm oil message
PU
04:35aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Production figures October 2019
PU
04:34aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Layla Dong, a Female Leader Rebuilding Traditional Finance with Blockchain
AQ
04:33aUAE's Tawazun takes 50% stake in Russia's VR Technologies
RE
04:32aKenya's tea output drops 8.5% in first nine months of the year
RE
04:30aGLENCORE : 2019 Investor Update Presentation
PU
04:30aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : WORLD BANK hold Coordination Meeting On The Regional Electricity Access Project
PU
04:25aIMF doubts Finland can balance its budget by 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
4AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
5PALM OIL : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Malaysia falls as new palm oil rules set to kick in; others edge lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group