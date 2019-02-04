AFL : Expands Rail Division with Acquisition of IMPulse

AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable, equipment and accessories, announces it has acquired the assets of IMPulse NC LLC, a manufacturer of overhead contact systems and catenary hardware. The acquisition will expand AFL’s extensive rail transit systems product line, increasing productivity and output.

“IMPulse shares AFL’s mission to deliver superior quality products and service to customers,” commented Eric Borowicz, general manager of AFL’s accessories division. “Adding the IMPulse family as well as its product portfolio will further strengthen our impact in the rail transit market.”

Headquartered in Mount Olive, North Carolina, IMPulse NC LLC manufactures overhead contact system and catenary hardware for all types of electrified transit systems including streetcars, light rail, intercity and commuter rail, freight, heritage trolley and electric trolleybus. Since its founding in 1990, IMPulse has been working to provide “the power that keeps people moving.”

AFL manufactures complete electrification OCS solutions for high speed rail, light rail, streetcar, trolley, electric trolley bus and 3rd rail applications. The manufacturing facility will remain in Mt. Olive, North Carolina and IMPulse products will be available from AFL immediately. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise and industrial markets as well as several emerging markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

