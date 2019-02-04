Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFL : Expands Rail Division with Acquisition of IMPulse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 09:55am EST

AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable, equipment and accessories, announces it has acquired the assets of IMPulse NC LLC, a manufacturer of overhead contact systems and catenary hardware. The acquisition will expand AFL’s extensive rail transit systems product line, increasing productivity and output.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005449/en/

AFL Back-to-Back Feeding Cantilever Assembly (Photo: Business Wire)

AFL Back-to-Back Feeding Cantilever Assembly (Photo: Business Wire)

“IMPulse shares AFL’s mission to deliver superior quality products and service to customers,” commented Eric Borowicz, general manager of AFL’s accessories division. “Adding the IMPulse family as well as its product portfolio will further strengthen our impact in the rail transit market.”

Headquartered in Mount Olive, North Carolina, IMPulse NC LLC manufactures overhead contact system and catenary hardware for all types of electrified transit systems including streetcars, light rail, intercity and commuter rail, freight, heritage trolley and electric trolleybus. Since its founding in 1990, IMPulse has been working to provide “the power that keeps people moving.”

AFL manufactures complete electrification OCS solutions for high speed rail, light rail, streetcar, trolley, electric trolley bus and 3rd rail applications. The manufacturing facility will remain in Mt. Olive, North Carolina and IMPulse products will be available from AFL immediately. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For more information about AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise and industrial markets as well as several emerging markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com.

Follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and “like us” on Facebook. Review our blog or subscribe to our bi-monthly e-newsletter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aKOMPLETT BANK : Disclosure notice
AQ
10:14aSIAULIU BANKAS : Lithuanian bank Siauliu Bankas leads trade on Baltic stock exchanges Monday
AQ
10:13aZambia will enforce copper import tax - mining minister
RE
10:13aKey technologies for telecom digital transformation - By Michael Howard, senior research director, carrier networks, IHS Markit
AQ
10:13aESO : Expands Executive Team, Hires Omar Qassom as Vice President of Operations
BU
10:12aStarboard buys $200 million stake in Papa John's, shares jump 9 percent
RE
10:11aNISSAN MOTOR : UK offered Nissan Brexit assurances, 80 million pounds for car investment
RE
10:11aDNB : is reducing the recording of the previously communicated tax income from approx. NOK 4 billion to approx. NOK 880 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
AQ
10:11aHELIUS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
10:11aGANNETT : MNG Enterprises Responds to Gannett's Rejection of MNG's All-Cash Proposal
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Take Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.