AFL : Expands Rail Division with Acquisition of IMPulse

AFL, an
international manufacturer of fiber optic cable, equipment and
accessories, announces it has acquired the assets of IMPulse
NC LLC, a manufacturer of overhead contact systems and catenary
hardware. The acquisition will expand AFL’s extensive rail
transit systems product line, increasing productivity and output.
“IMPulse shares AFL’s mission to deliver superior quality products and
service to customers,” commented Eric Borowicz, general manager of AFL’s
accessories division. “Adding the IMPulse family as well as its product
portfolio will further strengthen our impact in the rail transit market.”
Headquartered in Mount Olive, North Carolina, IMPulse NC LLC
manufactures overhead contact system and catenary hardware for all types
of electrified transit systems including streetcars, light rail,
intercity and commuter rail, freight, heritage trolley and electric
trolleybus. Since its founding in 1990, IMPulse has been working to
provide “the power that keeps people moving.”
AFL manufactures complete electrification OCS solutions for high speed
rail, light rail, streetcar, trolley, electric trolley bus and 3rd rail
applications. The manufacturing facility will remain in Mt. Olive, North
Carolina and IMPulse products will be available from AFL immediately.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
For more information about AFL, its products and services, visit www.AFLglobal.com.
About AFL
Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing
end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise and
industrial markets as well as several emerging markets. The company’s
products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable
and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant
equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers
and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data
center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.
Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S.,
Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com.
