AFL Replaces Multiple Legacy Products with OneStream's Unified CPM Platform

AFL
-- an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cable, equipment, and
accessories -- has streamlined its financial operations with OneStream
Software, LLC. By moving multiple legacy Corporate Performance
Management (CPM) products to a single OneStream XF Cloud platform, AFL
has significantly reduced time and costs for financial planning,
analysis and reporting.
OneStream XF Cloud has fully replaced Oracle Hyperion Financial
Management, Blackline for account reconciliations and internal Excel
spreadsheet-based planning with a single platform, providing better
visibility into financial and operating results while improving
decision-making. OneStream has also helped AFL streamline reporting and
planning processes, giving valuable time back to the finance team for
more strategic tasks.
“Pushing accountability for data quality down to the line-of-business
users with OneStream has improved efficiency at AFL and provided more
time for value-added analysis of the business. This has been huge as it
provides better visibility into the results and improved decision-making
at every level in the organization,” said Pam Brady, Global Financial
Business Analyst, AFL.
Accelerating the Financial Close
Account reconciliations had been especially challenging for AFL prior to
the OneStream solution, creating time constraints around quarterly
financial close cycles. Based on the initial success of the OneStream
SmartCPM™ platform, AFL decided to deploy the Account Reconciliations
solution from the XF MarketPlace and became the first customer to
download and implement it in 2016. Adding Account Reconciliations into
the OneStream platform as a replacement for Blackline has resulted in a
75 percent improvement in the speed of completion for account
reconciliations and annual savings of roughly $100K per year.
“We were able to completely replace our legacy account reconciliation
solution, resulting in significant savings. More importantly, the
OneStream solution gives us a single source of truth. We no longer
question our data integrity, which is crucial for us as a global company
with audits every four months,” Brady continued.
Based in Duncan, South Carolina, AFL operates 54 global business units,
servicing telecommunications products, fiber optic products, automotive
harnessing equipment and provides training services throughout the
world. The company fully owns and partially owns subsidiaries that
complete its telecommunications business portfolio.
For more information on the AFL OneStream Solution, see our case study
and video at https://www.onestreamsoftware.com/success-stories/afl
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management
solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning,
reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated
organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is one
of the first and only solutions that delivers corporate standards and
controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at
additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all
through a single application.
The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow
customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly
meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named
to the 2018 Deloitte Fast 500 ranking in North America.
About AFL
Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing
end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise and
industrial markets as well several emerging markets. The company’s
products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable
and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant
equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers
and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data
center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.
Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S.,
Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005236/en/