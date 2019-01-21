AFL : Ventures Beyond Today's Limits with the ASCEND™ Platform

AFL,
an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable, equipment and
accessories, is launching ASCEND,
a modular high-density platform that sets the standard in larger and
more technical data center environments. Consisting of fiber housings,
cassettes and assemblies, the ASCEND platform transforms the status quo
of current data center platforms and raises the level for
future-proofing needs. Click
here to view the product demonstration video.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005316/en/
AFL's ASCEND™ Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
“Bandwidth demands will continue to grow and flexibility in networks
will be critical,” explained Steve Polidan, general manager of AFL’s
Optical Connectivity and Premise Cables division. “The ASCEND platform
is designed to overcome today’s ever-changing network requirements and
the entire product solution provides the flexibility and versatility
needed in today’s fast-paced market.”
ASCEND
fiber housings offer flexibility, functionality and ease-of-use.
Available in 1RU, 2RU and 4RU sizes with densities of up to 144, 288 and
576 fibers, these fiber housings consist of front and back doors both
hinged on the bottom. The back of the housing cover is removable for
unobstructed access to all connector interfaces. With routing rings at
the front of the trays, routing patch cords is easy, secured and
organized.
Another key feature of the ASCEND
platform is the versatile cassette design. Providing a wide range of
options, the ASCEND cassette portfolio is one of the most comprehensive
in the industry. The cassettes independently mount within the fiber
management housings and trays allowing for ease of access and
modularity. Cassette designs range from BASE-8 to BASE-24 and cover
additional applications ranging from patch-thru connectivity to xWDM
installation. Available in single-mode and multimode, ASCEND optical
cassettes feature low loss MPO connectors and VFL-compatible
shuttered LC adapters. Splice
cassettes include 250 µm pre-terminated single fiber pigtails and
can be spliced directly to loose or ribbon fiber cable. Splice cassettes
are compatible with all BASE-12 ASCEND housings. Available in
single-mode and multimode, fanout
cassettes are pre-terminated plug and play breakout modules designed
to transition a trunk cable into individual connector ports.
The ASCEND platform also includes both trunk cable and patch cord
assemblies. Trunk
cable assemblies feature AFL’s Microcore®
cable and the MTP® PRO connector which allows for field-reversible
polarity and gender with no housing removal, exposed fibers or loose
points. Available in 12 to 144 fibers in BASE-8 and BASE-12
configurations, ASCEND trunk cable assemblies include an integrated
cable mounting clip which eliminates the need for additional cable
clamps, securely positioning the incoming cable and eliminating stress
during installation. Patch
cord assemblies are constructed with AFL’s Dual-Link
cable and terminated with a field reversible LC Uniboot connector,
minimizing the front-side cabling footprint and reducing the impact on
airflow up and down the rack and between the racks.
The ASCEND platform is on display at BICSI Winter 2019 in Orlando, Booth
#1033. Learn more at www.AFLglobal.com/ASCEND
and follow the hashtag #ASCENDwithAFL on social media.
About AFL
Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing
end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise and
industrial markets as well as several emerging markets. The company’s
products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable
and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant
equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers
and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data
center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.
Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S.,
Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com.
