Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFPM American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers : Ethanol “Demand” Is Higher Than Ever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

As we progress through 2019, one thing that has remained consistent is that U.S. ethanol consumption and blending are higher this year than they have ever been - a sign that small-refinery hardship waivers exempting some qualified facilities from Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending obligations have not destroyed demand for ethanol. Take a look at the latest 2019 data.

  • Through July of 2019, fuel ethanol consumption (the actual volume of ethanol gallons blended into the U.S. fuel supply) was up 47 million gallons over the same period in 2018.
  • As a percentage of motor gasoline, ethanol accounted for 10.17 percent - also above 2018's 10.05 percent 'blend rate.'

On the home front, ethanol demand, as signified by consumption and blending, is steady and growing. Where there have been declines, however, is in the international market.

  • Exports of U.S. ethanol have fallen due to trade policies, and domestic production has downsized in response.
    • Ethanol exports dropped 162 million gallons through July of this year, compared to the same seven-month stretch in 2018.
    • Corresponding to this, the U.S. is producing 175 million fewer gallons of ethanol this year.

As the numbers show, domestic demand for ethanol has continued to grow. The decline in production has much more to do with overseas factors than with the RFS or hardship waivers (SREs).

Disclaimer

AFPM - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 16:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pSoft or hard - emerging markets flirting with capital curbs
RE
01:22pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : Inaugural visit by Argentinian ambassador
PU
01:22pAs Cuba seeks hard currency, dollar stores reopen after 15 years
RE
01:21pAT&T to add directors, sell up to $10 billion in assets next year
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on November 5
PU
01:05pDon't underestimate impact of forex, tariffs on trade-BoE's Tenreyro
RE
01:00pECB POLICY LOSING SOME POTENCY, NEEDS FISCAL HELP : Draghi
RE
01:00pKen Fisher says no lay-offs despite withdrawals over his remarks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
4ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
5Global stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group