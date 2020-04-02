Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AFPM American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers : Import Ban Amid COVID Would Make a Bad Situation Worse for American Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:38pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are being urged by some to intervene in the energy market and limit refiners' access to globally sourced crude. Much of the pressure is from U.S. oil producers facing both COVID-19-related declines in demand, and Russia and Saudi Arabia uneconomically flooding the market with crude.

AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson and American Petroleum Institute (API) CEO Mike Sommers wrote to President Trump on April 1 making the case against any such market meddling.

'Imposing supply constraints, such as quotas, tariffs, or bans on foreign crude oil would exacerbate this already difficult situation, jeopardize the short and long-term competitiveness of our refining sector world-wide, and could jeopardize the benefits Americans experience as a result of our increasing energy dominance,' said Thompson and Sommers. 'Long-term, we know the U.S. refining sector is strong and will remain the most competitive in the world, but right now our sectors are facing headwinds that should not be made worse.'

Many refineries have announced reductions in output of 25 percent or more due to decreased demand related to COVID-19.

The issue is slated to be discussed at the White House on April 3.

Read the letter from AFPM and API to President Trump here.

Print as PDF:
Media Contact:
Ericka Perryman
media@afpm.org
202.457.0480
About AFPM:

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers ('AFPM') is a national trade association whose members comprise virtually all U.S. refining and petrochemical manufacturing capacity.

Disclaimer

AFPM - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:53pAUSTRALIAN PCI® : Construction index falls to lowest level since 2013
PU
07:48pDAN SULLIVAN : Sullivan and Cramer On Saudi Arabia Cutting Oil Production
PU
07:48pCWA Healthcare Workers on the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Crisis
PU
07:48pPresident Trump Should Keep His Promise to Keep Airline Workers Employed
PU
07:48pIUE-CWA Members Push GE to Manufacture Ventilators In-House and Improve Safety
PU
07:48pPRESS RELEASE | APRIL 02, 2020 Some Puerto Rico Residents to Receive 2020 Census Letter in Mail Many households across Puerto Rico will receive a letter by mail from the U.S. Census Bureau this week inviting them to respond to the 2020 Census.
PU
07:48pWalters Group Inc. Delivers New Cavendish Farms Plant in Just 10 Months
PU
07:48pCISC Design Module 8 – Single-Storey Building Design
PU
07:48pWorld Bank Supports Armenia to Combat the Human Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
07:44pAsian markets look to follow Wall Street rally as oil surges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : UPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action La..
4MESA AIR GROUP, INC. : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Mesa Air Group, Inc. Investors of Important D..
5BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath sues 1-800-Flowers for trying to renege on deal over COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group