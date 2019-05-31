AFPM American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers : Statement on Proposed Tariffs on Mexico

Washington D.C. - Today, Chet Thompson, President and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, made the following statement regarding the Administration's announcement of tariffs on products made in Mexico:

'Imposing tariffs on Mexican products, particularly crude oil, could raise energy prices for U.S. consumers, disadvantage the U.S. refining industry and jeopardize passage of USMCA - all bad outcomes. We thus urge the President not to pursue energy tariffs against one of our most important trading partners.'