AFPM American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers : Statement on Proposed Tariffs on Mexico

05/31/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

Washington D.C. - Today, Chet Thompson, President and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, made the following statement regarding the Administration's announcement of tariffs on products made in Mexico:

'Imposing tariffs on Mexican products, particularly crude oil, could raise energy prices for U.S. consumers, disadvantage the U.S. refining industry and jeopardize passage of USMCA - all bad outcomes. We thus urge the President not to pursue energy tariffs against one of our most important trading partners.'

Disclaimer

AFPM - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:53:02 UTC
