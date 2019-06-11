Log in
AFPM American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers : Statements on E15 RVP Waiver and RFS Reform

06/11/2019 | 06:54pm EDT
Washington, D.C. -- Chet Thompson, President and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, today issued the following statement about a petition filed by AFPM with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for review of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule providing a one-pound Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver to gasoline containing 15 percent ethanol (E15):

'We fully expect the court's ruling to align with what the EPA and Congress have each previously concluded: the plain language of the Clean Air Act does not authorize an RVP waiver expansion beyond E10. Nothing has changed - a waiver for E15 is unlawful, plain and simple.'

Thompson also issued a statement on the need for reform of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), as the President prepares to visit an Iowa ethanol plant on Tuesday:

'An E15 waiver is in no way a fix for the shortcomings of the RFS, which has for years plagued markets with volatility. Following his visit to Iowa, we invite the President to listen to refinery employees and constituents in Pennsylvania, Ohio and elsewhere to fully understand the economic harm the RFS is causing and the overwhelming need for its reform.'

Disclaimer

AFPM - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 22:53:01 UTC
