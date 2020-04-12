AFPM Statement on Agreement Reached to End Oil Price War

WASHINGTON, D.C. - AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement on the agreement finalized today to end the OPEC+ oil price war:

'We're pleased that the President successfully negotiated a diplomatic end to the global oil price war in a manner that helps U.S. producers and avoids imposing added costs on U.S. refiners. America's refining sector is the most competitive and resilient in the world, and as recovery comes from this historic pandemic, we will remain well positioned because of free market policies to deliver the fuels and petrochemicals that serve as the backbone of the global economy. We thank the President for his leadership and policies that support U.S. energy and manufacturing.'

