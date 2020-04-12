Log in
AFPM Statement on Agreement Reached to End Oil Price War

04/12/2020 | 07:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement on the agreement finalized today to end the OPEC+ oil price war:

'We're pleased that the President successfully negotiated a diplomatic end to the global oil price war in a manner that helps U.S. producers and avoids imposing added costs on U.S. refiners. America's refining sector is the most competitive and resilient in the world, and as recovery comes from this historic pandemic, we will remain well positioned because of free market policies to deliver the fuels and petrochemicals that serve as the backbone of the global economy. We thank the President for his leadership and policies that support U.S. energy and manufacturing.'

American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is the leading trade association representing the makers of the fuels that keep Americans moving and the petrochemicals that are the essential building blocks for modern life.

Media Contact:
Ericka Perryman
media@afpm.org
202.457.0480
About AFPM:

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers ('AFPM') is a national trade association whose members comprise virtually all U.S. refining and petrochemical manufacturing capacity.

AFPM - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers published this content on 12 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2020 23:32:01 UTC
