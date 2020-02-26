AFPM Statement on EPA Review of SREs

Today, AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement on EPA's review of small refinery exemptions.

'This issue is not settled. The 10th Circuit absolutely got the decision wrong, and President Trump and his EPA can and should fight the ruling and limit its impact until the appeals process is complete. Since the court ruled in January, the cost of compliance credits has more than doubled, casting doubt on the viability of small refineries all across the country.

'If President Trump is serious about his promise to protect small refineries and the women, men, and communities that rely on them, he would appeal this decision. The ethanol industry has not lost a gallon of demand due to SREs. More of their product is being blended now than ever.'