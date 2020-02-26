Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFPM Statement on EPA Review of SREs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:56pm EST

Today, AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement on EPA's review of small refinery exemptions.

'This issue is not settled. The 10th Circuit absolutely got the decision wrong, and President Trump and his EPA can and should fight the ruling and limit its impact until the appeals process is complete. Since the court ruled in January, the cost of compliance credits has more than doubled, casting doubt on the viability of small refineries all across the country.

'If President Trump is serious about his promise to protect small refineries and the women, men, and communities that rely on them, he would appeal this decision. The ethanol industry has not lost a gallon of demand due to SREs. More of their product is being blended now than ever.'

Print as PDF:

Disclaimer

AFPM - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 01:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:46pDelta cutting flights to South Korea; JetBlue waives U.S. change fees
RE
09:46pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Preliminary Final Report
PU
09:41pFINANCIAL REVIEW : Empirical Analysis of Education Policy (December 2019 No.141)
PU
09:41pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Notification of Dividend Update
PU
09:41pFINANCIAL REVIEW : Diverse Perspectives on the Conventional Regimes for Free Trade in the Current Int
PU
09:33pNOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION : Announces New CUSIP Number and Receipt of Final Exchange Approval of Arrangement
AQ
09:32pTECK RESOURCES : Files Audited Annual Financial Statements for 2019
AQ
09:22pOil falls for fifth day as coronavirus spreads outside of China
RE
09:21pUN OFFICIAL : China's economic transformation offers key lessons for Africa
PU
09:21pZILLOW : CEO Barton Named to CNN List of Leaders Making the Boldest Bets in Business
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Coronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target -- Update
4HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation fees
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to Kick Off Its Own Studies of Potential Coronavirus Drug--Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group