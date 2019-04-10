AFPM Statement on Proposed EV Tax Credit Extension
Washington D.C., April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chet Thompson, president and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), today released the following statement on proposed U.S. Senate legislation that would expand the electric vehicle tax credit by 400,000 vehicles per manufacturer:
“We strongly oppose this proposed legislation and believe that continuing to force American workers to bankroll electric vehicle purchases by the wealthiest is bad policy — especially considering that conventional fuels and vehicles have never been cleaner or more efficient. The EV tax credit was designed to sunset, and after a decade of subsidies worth billions of dollars, it’s time for EVs to compete on a level playing field.”
About AFPM
The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is a national trade association representing more than 400 companies that encompass virtually all U.S. refining and petrochemical manufacturing capacity.