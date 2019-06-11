Log in
AFSA Continues Strategic Expansion by Welcoming Ed McFadden as Vice President of Communications

06/11/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

The American Financial Services Association, the national trade association for the consumer credit industry, is pleased to welcome communications professional Ed McFadden as its new Vice President of Communications.

McFadden will play a crucial role in expanding the association’s mission of ensuring access to safe and important consumer credit products. The hire will allow AFSA to provide an even greater level of service to their membership.

“I am thrilled that Ed McFadden has joined AFSA,” said AFSA President & CEO Bill Himpler. “Ed brings a depth of high-level and strategic communications experience that will take AFSA’s prominence to the next level, and help advance access to credit for all Americans.”

McFadden has over the past 25 years worked as a writer and editor, a political and corporate speechwriter and directed public policy communications for Verizon. He most recently served as the chief communications officer for the Archdiocese of Washington.

Based in Washington, D.C., the American Financial Services Association (AFSA), is the national trade association for consumer credit, committed to protecting access to credit and consumer choice. Its 450 members include traditional installment lenders, vehicle finance/leasing companies, consumer and commercial finance companies, mortgage lenders and servicers, payment card issuers, industrial banks and industry suppliers. For more information, visit www.afsaonline.org.


