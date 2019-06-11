AFSA Continues Strategic Expansion by Welcoming Ed McFadden as Vice President of Communications

The American Financial Services Association, the national trade
association for the consumer credit industry, is pleased to welcome
communications professional Ed McFadden as its new Vice President of
Communications.
McFadden will play a crucial role in expanding the association’s mission
of ensuring access to safe and important consumer credit products. The
hire will allow AFSA to provide an even greater level of service to
their membership.
“I am thrilled that Ed McFadden has joined AFSA,” said AFSA President &
CEO Bill Himpler. “Ed brings a depth of high-level and strategic
communications experience that will take AFSA’s prominence to the next
level, and help advance access to credit for all Americans.”
McFadden has over the past 25 years worked as a writer and editor, a
political and corporate speechwriter and directed public policy
communications for Verizon. He most recently served as the chief
communications officer for the Archdiocese of Washington.
Based in Washington, D.C., the American Financial Services Association
(AFSA), is the national trade association for consumer credit, committed
to protecting access to credit and consumer choice. Its 450 members
include traditional installment lenders, vehicle finance/leasing
companies, consumer and commercial finance companies, mortgage lenders
and servicers, payment card issuers, industrial banks and industry
suppliers. For more information, visit www.afsaonline.org.
